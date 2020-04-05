God’s grace shining through in middle of a pandemic

God is alive and active. Want some proof? Then read on.
When the pandemic started, Means Baptist Church Pastor Joey Rogers mailed some checks to some of the smaller churches in his association to help them with utilities and other bills. It was an outward act of love, just to be a small blessing.
“The next morning, one of my old training friends and his wife contacted me,” Rogers said. “They wanted to do something to help others and, like most folks around here, they know about our food box ministry.”
So, the couple headed out from their ranch and stopped by the church and left a gift on the porch in the form of a check. “It was a check in the exact amount that we had just sent to the other churches,” Rogers said.
But the story gets better. Much better.
Their grandson Ryder Ginter’s 10th birthday was coming up and, with virus restrictions, there would be no party, no friends coming over to share the moment, none of the stuff a typical 10-year-old boy would want to do.
He was disappointed but not because of that. He didn’t want any of that.
He wanted to be baptized.
“Yes, he told them the only thing he wanted was to express his new faith in Christ,” Rogers said. “So, after talking with the family and knowing them very well, and being confident that it would be a safe experience, I felt comfortable and actually burdened to agree to fill the baptistry the night before last and agreed that yesterday (on his 10th birthday) I would baptize little Ryder.”
Rogers said he felt heavily burdened, in a positive way, by the whole situation.
The day came and the pastor explained again what baptism was all about and he baptized Ryder in that water.
But the Lord was just getting started.
“Moments later, I baptized his mom, and then his dad,” Rogers said.
He walked down the hallway with his dear friend and old training partner and after sharing a good gospel conversation with him, went back and then he baptized him.
“This is something I have thought about and prayed about for years,” Rogers said. “I can’t even begin to express what a blessing it was.”
It was also further proof that God is still pursing souls. Yes, even during a pandemic.
“We don’t know what to do right now,” Rogers said. “We don’t know when we should say no or yes to situations that arise daily. We are navigating these day-to-day situations as they come.”
And then celebrating when God shows us what really matters.
Information for this story came from a text that Joey Rogers sent to Kentucky Baptist Convention Executive Director-Treasurer Todd Gray as a word of encouragement. It was shared with permission.
“When I heard Joey’s story, I was reminded of God’s ability to not only lead his people to practice sacrificial giving but also to provide for the needs in order for us to give sacrificially,” Gray said. “Financial giving, whether it involves benevolent giving or the regular planned tithes and offerings we each give to God through our local church, is always an act of faith. Giving may feel like an even greater act of faith in our current environment. But when we give, we also discover that God is faithful. We give believing God can and will meet all of our needs, according to His riches (Philippians 4:19).”
