Grace Marriage offering free 5-session marriage study

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Even as society is socially distanced, many couples are spending more time together than ever. A Kentucky-based marriage ministry is trying to help them use this time to strengthen their marriage.
Grace Marriage, based in Owensboro, is making a free five-session marriage study available for couples.
Led by Brad and Marilyn Rhoads, Grace Marriage, has worked with hundreds of churches over the last five years. Brad is a former attorney who is now the pastor for marriage and counseling at Pleasant Valley Community Church and Marilyn has a background in counseling. The couple has been married for 24 years.
He says they observed that pastors might offer pre-marital counseling to couples, but little was being done until a couple faced difficulty. “Waiting until crisis hits to help marriages is not a great way to shepherd a flock,” Brad said.
“What Grace Marriage is all about is helping couples with the application of the grace of Jesus Christ into the marriage relationship.” He said they look to help church build effective and proactive marriage ministries.
Many couples are facing intense pressure on many fronts during the coronavirus crisis and this places a weight on their marriage. “The fear and uncertainty of the coronavirus and the fact that couples are together more is causing some couples to struggle,” Marilyn said.
Grace Marriage saw an opportunity to help couples through online training during this challenging season. “We created virtual sessions to be used once a week for five weeks in a row. They’re designed to help couples grow and thrive during this season,” said Brad.
“The studies are structured to help couples talk about things they really need to talk about so they don’t live isolated or frustrated during this time.”
The studies are available to churches and individuals at kybaptist.org/gracemarriage.
