With temperatures in the high 90s last weekend, it was somewhat challenging to imagine the cold wintery weather of the Christmas season.
But the festive decorations for fall and winter, combined with an array of handmade crafts, gave a cheery if not cooling atmosphere at Farmers Market on Saturday.
That was the site of London Downtown’s “Christmas in July” event that featured food, fun and festivities.
Taylor & Faith opened the entertainment for the event, blending some Christmas songs into their show to keep the momentum of the event. They were followed by Brooks Kidd and band McKane. Kidd performed some popular songs, adding in some original ones during his performance.
Despite the heat — and threats of a thunderstorm that evening — hundreds of people flocked to listen to music and get some pre-season holiday shopping started while they also enjoyed some unique and favorite foods from local vendors.
Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by for a visit, posing for pictures in their beach vacation attire.
This year’s Christmas in July marked its third annual event — hosted by London Downtown and sponsored by various businesses and organizations.
