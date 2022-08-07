LEXINGTON — Every year, the University of Kentucky’s Office of Undergraduate Research (OUR) selects a new cohort of Undergraduate Research Ambassadors — a diverse group of outstanding students who serve as advocates for undergraduate research and creative scholarship at UK.
This year, OUR launched the Excellent Undergraduate Research Ambassador award to honor their dedication, tireless efforts and promotion of undergraduate research and creative opportunities.
The six winners of this inaugural award were recently announced at OUR’s 16th annual Showcase of Undergraduate Scholars. They are:
Bridget Bolt; College of Agriculture, Food and Environment;
Emily Keaton; College of Arts and Sciences and Lewis Honors College;
Caleb Kennedy; College of Engineering and Lewis Honors College;
Courtney Martin; College of Arts and Sciences;
Shelby McCubbin; College of Arts and Sciences and Lewis Honors College; and
Gretchen Ruschman; College of Agriculture, Food and Environment and Lewis Honors College.
As Research Ambassadors, the award winners spent the academic year promoting undergraduate research involvement and opportunities through student outreach and program events, such as tabling, information sessions, student workshops, speaking engagements, class and student organization presentations, and OUR sponsored events including the 5-Minute Fast Track Competition and Showcase of Undergraduate Scholars.
“Having the opportunity to work with students on a daily basis, whether in tabling to get out the word, advising in sessions to provide tailored support, or leading workshops to build skills, was hugely important to me, and I constantly worked to be the resource and supporter that I would have wanted when I was in their place,” said awardee Emily Keaton. “Serving as an ambassador has given me the chance to be an active voice in encouraging and mentoring student researchers and to build on our success by developing even more efficient systems and exciting chances for students to engage and present their work.”
The newly redesigned ambassador program’s mission is to increase awareness and create opportunities for students to actively engage in research and creative scholarship. Ambassadors must demonstrate academic excellence, leadership and be involved in mentored research or creative work.
The Excellent Undergraduate Research Ambassador honor includes a custom plaque and $250 cash award.
Of the 551 cumulative service hours completed by the 2021-22 Research Ambassador team, these six exemplary ambassadors went above and beyond to promote and create unique undergraduate research and creative opportunities, serving a total of 317 hours.
“Serving as a Research Ambassador has been something I have deeply enjoyed and I am thankful for the opportunity to be recognized for this award alongside five other incredible ambassadors,” said awardee Courtney Martin. “Research has become a passion of mine and I will forever be grateful that I have had the opportunity to share my love for research with other students. It is so rewarding to watch other students step into their own research journeys.”
