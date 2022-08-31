East Bernstadt Independent had a special day for kids Pre-K through grade 3 with award-winning Children's Musician Jack Hartmann.
A Florida native, Hartmann received his BA in Child Psychology from the University of Florida. He also received an MA in Clinical Psychology from Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Hartmann received some of the highest alumni awards from the University of Florida in 2011. He was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award for Lifetime Achievement for his writing of over 1,500 songs for children.
While at East Bernstadt, Hartmann got the kids to hop up and down to "If You're Happy and You Know It," taught them disco moves and the Cabbage Patch, and sang original songs. He even got some teachers to stand up and do a dance as chickens.
The children participated, singing and dancing along for a fun one-hour show.
