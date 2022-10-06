FRANKFORT — Although many students think Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) funds can only be used for college classes, that isn’t the case. High school graduates can use KEES funds to be reimbursed for costs for approved registered apprenticeship or qualified workforce training programs, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
“Allowing students to use their KEES earnings for a variety of educational programs is one more way Kentucky helps students prepare to enter the workforce,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said. “Any students in registered apprenticeship or workforce training programs should find out if the program they’re in qualifies for KEES funding.”
Students can request reimbursement for equipment, required tools, licensures, tuition and books, uniforms and other expenses. All requests for reimbursement from the period from July 2022 to May 2023 must be postmarked by June 15, 2023.
As a general rule, students must use their KEES funds within five years of their high school graduation.
Apprentices must be participating in a registered apprenticeship program approved through the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. They must complete a Registered Apprentice Pathway form and submit it to KHEAA.
Workforce trainees must be enrolled at an approved site in a qualified workforce training program that is in one of Kentucky’s top five high-demand work sectors (advanced manufacturing, business/IT, construction, healthcare and transportation). They must complete a Qualified Workforce Trainee Pathway form and submit it to KHEAA.
For more detailed information about the process, students should visit kheaa.com and look for KHEAA-administered programs under the Paying for College tab.
