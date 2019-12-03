2020 Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference to be held in January  

The 2020 Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference will have something of interest for all fruit and vegetable producers. The event runs from 8 a.m. EST Jan. 6 until 5 p.m. Jan. 7 at Lexington’s Embassy Suites Hotel.
Preconference evening activities Jan. 5 will include a farm food safety plan writing workshop, farmers’ market short course and vegetable, tree fruit and small fruit roundtable discussions.
“This conference never disappoints, and this year we will once again offer many excellent sessions with dozens of expert speakers,” said John Strang, University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment horticulture specialist. “For vegetable and fruit growers, management skills are a big part of a successful operation, especially time management. This conference is for beginners and advanced growers alike. We have something to share with everyone, no matter their experience level.”
Participants may choose from several concurrent sessions with topics including Direct Marketing, Vegetable Production for Experienced Growers, Tree Fruit Production, Tree Fruit Production for Experienced Growers, Beginning Vegetable Production, Organic Production, Grape & Wine Short Course, Marketing & Business Management, Protected Ag Production, Getting Started with Fruit & Vegetable Production, Grape & Wine Short Course, and Small Fruit Production.
Participants may enjoy Kentucky Proud products at the exhibitor/grower and conference luncheons, and they will be able to visit with exhibitors at the trade show.
The conference is a joint meeting of the Kentucky State Horticulture Society, the Kentucky Vegetable Growers Association, the Organic Association of Kentucky and the Kentucky Wineries Association; in cooperation with the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, Kentucky State University and Kentucky Department of Agriculture.
Participants will have an opportunity to use a Trading Post bulletin board to sell used equipment.
Conference registration is $40 per person and includes a one-year membership in the Kentucky Vegetable Growers Association, Kentucky State Horticulture Society or the Organic Association of Kentucky and entry to the Grape and Wine Short Course. Strang recommended preregistering by Dec. 13 as registration at the door will be $60 per person.
For more information about the conference, or to register go to https://kyhortcouncil.org/2020kyfruitandvegconf/ or call the Laurel County Extension Office at 606.864.4167.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.