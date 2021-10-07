Know how to stay safe when wind causes dangers  

As weather patterns change in response to the changing seasons, weather systems tend to become stronger in October and November. These stronger frontal passages bring down the cold air that ends our growing season, but can also bring widespread strong and gusty winds. Multiple strong wind events during the fall months have caused damage, injuries and even deaths across the Commonwealth.
For instance, a strong low pressure system moving across the Northern Plains brought high winds to central Kentucky during the morning and early afternoon of November 10, 1998. The winds caused a tree to fall on an SUV in Louisville, killing a woman and injuring two others. In Brandenburg, one man was killed and five others injured when a concrete wall under construction collapsed. Strong winds on October 31, 2013 caused the large limb of a pecan tree to fall near Hays, KY, killing a woman who was harvesting pecans at the time.
While weather reporting stations, such as the Kentucky Mesonet, measure wind speeds and gusts accurately, you can also estimate the wind speeds you are encountering by using the Beaufort Wind Scale. According to the scale, winds of 32 to 38 mph will send whole trees into motion. Speeds of 39 to 54 mph will start to break twigs from trees and cause some light structural damage. Winds greater than 54 mph can uproot trees and cause considerable structural damage. Keep in mind, however, that weakened or diseased trees can suffer damage at much weaker speeds.
You can help prepare for the strong winds ahead and hopefully prevent damage to your property, or worse, by taking the following steps:
• Trim tree branches away from structures and power lines.
• Secure loose gutters and shutters. Close barn doors and vents, louvers and doors on greenhouses. Inspect bracing and supports on greenhouses.
• Identify an interior room of your house, such as a basement or interior bathroom, that you can take shelter in during high wind events.
• Make a list of items outside your home that you will need to tie down or put away when the forecast calls for high winds (such as a trampoline!), so that they don’t blow away or fly through a window.
• Acquire flashlights, spare batteries and generator fuel if you use backup generators.
In addition, always be aware of your surroundings if you are enjoying or working in the forest on windy days. Check out the condition of the trees above you when you are hunting or camping in the woods. Never pitch a tent under a dead or diseased tree as they can fall even in light winds!
After a windstorm, do not go near downed power lines. If you lose power and are using a generator, never use it inside your home or garage, even if doors and windows are open. Keep generators outside, more than 20 feet away from your home, doors and windows.
Contact Laurel County office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service for more information.
