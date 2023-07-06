The Landon Howard Bond Memorial Scholarship is a $500 scholarship awarded to senior runners from Jackson County High School, North Laurel High School and South Laurel High School who will be attending college or trade school this fall.
Landon knew, ran with and/or mentored many of the runners and coaches from these schools and he would be elated that his scholarship is helping young runners pursue their dreams.
The applicants were required to write an essay describing their love of running, the impact running has had on their lives and how they will represent all that Landon stood for in meaningful ways.
Landon ran for Jackson County High School and Berea College and was a champion runner in both high school and college. At JCHS, in his senior year, he became the 2015 Individual Region Cross-Country Champ and led the team to two regional titles. While running for Berea College in the spring of 2019, just five months before his death, he finished 1st at the NCAA Division III Conference Championships in both the 5K and the 10K.
Landon loved life and lived more in his 22 years than most do in a lifetime. He was a great friend to all who gave him the chance. He was a born leader. He was generous to a fault. He was a natural motivator and excelled at encouraging those around him, especially his running teammates and younger runners. After Landon’s passing, his coach told our family that Landon was always the first one to congratulate one of his teammates when they ran their best race, even if they had beaten him, and the first one to console and encourage them when they had a disappointing race.
Landon was named team captain of his college team in the Spring of 2019. According to his coach, there had not been a team captain named throughout his tenure with the college because there had been no other teammate who had shown the leadership and commitment to the team as Landon had. He stated that Landon was the “glue that held the team together.”
Landon had been very ill for four months prior to his death. He had begun to get better in late August of 2019 and as he got stronger, he started going to races and cheering for the team members on the sidelines. Although he was nowhere near 100%, Landon was determined to go and support the teams.
The recipient of this year’s JCHS scholarship, Madison Marks, wrote in her essay about a real-life encounter that she had with Landon. It is a representation of Landon’s personality and character and his special ability to inspire those around him. With Madison’s permission, a portion of her essay is paraphrased below:
“The first time I met Landon was at my first cross country meet. I was super nervous, but Landon helped me with a race plan and encouraged me to just do my best. I remember seeing Landon on the sidelines at every mile marker cheering for me to ‘Get in front of that girl.’ During this race me and another runner were going back and forth, I wanted nothing more in that moment than to beat her. Landon could see that. He continued to encourage me throughout the whole race, but I will never forget the outcome. We were in the last and final stretch and ‘that girl’ was just feet in front of me, I had nothing left in the tank, I accepted defeat and it was obvious to Landon. He was NOT okay with this, he started running beside me, shouting for me to push just a little further so I pushed through the defeat, and beat ‘that girl.’ I crossed the finish line and was greeted by his big grin and I never felt more supported, and accomplished in my life. I gave all the credit to him; he truly was the reason I accomplished my goal during that race. On the bus ride home, I was reflecting on the day and I could not stop thinking about the impact Landon was able to make on me, and the rest of the team that day. I was inspired by his actions and words tremendously. Although I would be honored to receive this scholarship, no amount of money will ever be able to replace the memories Landon provided me with.”
This race of which Madison speaks took place in early to mid-September of 2019. Sadly, on September 22, 2019, Landon passed away from Brugada Syndrome, a congenital heart defect that was undiagnosed at the time of his death.
Landon was an extraordinary young man who touched the lives of so many in so many ways, but the following testimony is the most important legacy that Landon left for us:
Landon loved Jesus and accepted him as his savior when he was a young child. Just nine hours before his death, he professed his belief in God and his salvation to family members. We found out later that he had rededicated his life to God two weeks prior and then found a note in his bedside table listing things he was going to do when he got better. Three of those things were to “be a more open Christian”, to “tell my friends about God”, and “God gave me my talent of running. (I will) Give all Glory to him.” Through all of these assurances we have been given, we have NO doubt that Landon is in heaven running with the angels on those streets of gold. Landon knew the true meaning of life, that Jesus is the only way to make it to heaven and have eternal life. Landon not only finished his life’s race as a champion athlete but, most importantly, he finished his life’s race as a Champion of God.
We are proud to announce the following recipients of the 2023 Landon Howard Bond Memorial Scholarship:
The JCHS scholarship recipient is Miss Madison Marks. Madison plans to attend EKU in the fall and study sports medicine to become an occupational therapist.
The NLHS scholarship recipient is Miss Kendalin Allen. Kendalin plans to attend Morehead State this fall and will be running on their track and cross-country team. After college, she plans to return to this area and continue being in the running community by coaching and starting a new running program for young runners.
The SLHS scholarship recipient is Mr. Jacob Tapscott. Jacob plans to attend EKU and study business finance or accounting. He will be running on EKU’s track and cross-country team.
All three of these students are well accomplished and very deserving of this scholarship. Congratulations, Madison, Kendalin and Jacob. God bless you in your future endeavors.
