The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board recently approved $4,364,618 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its June board meeting.
Among the projects approved was $10,150 for an On-Farm Energy Efficient Incentives Program in Laurel County.
The On-Farm Energy Efficiency Incentives Program provides incentives for Kentucky farm families to increase the energy efficiency of existing equipment or facilities on the farm.
“The grants awarded today will enhance the ability of Kentucky’s agriculture community to build upon its already vast achievements,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and board chair Dr. Ryan Quarles. “The Kentucky Agriculture Development Board’s focus on a variety of projects and programs helps encourage diversity among our agriculture community and builds more farming and agricultural capabilities across the commonwealth.”
