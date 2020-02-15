Well, hello there! Nice to see you. I woke up this morning about 2 a.m., ordered myself to go back to sleep; didn't work. I then began counting those sheep which we turn to when nothing else works; those little rascals let me down, too! I gave up and just lay there thinking of some of the unbelievable things I've done in my life.
No, I've never written a bestselling novel, nor have I been sent to Ukraine as an ambassador. My specialty is doing crazy things that normal people don't do.
Here's an example: One time, when I had three children and a fourth was due in a month, we ate at a seafood restaurant in Lexington. As we were leaving, just as we passed a table where a couple was enjoying their meal, I hit a greasy spot on the floor. Next second I was looking up from the floor and had most of that man's food right by me. I had grabbed for the table when I slid, and I took his plate down with me! The management was duly concerned...they helped me up, ordered the bewildered gentleman another plate; noting my impending motherhood, they were probably thinking "Lawsuit", but the only thing I wanted to do was slink out of there and that's what I did! My children were way ahead of me, probably pretending they didn't know me. I laugh when I think of it now, but it surely wasn't too funny that day.
I met the nicest lady in a doctor's office the other day; that seems to be the place where us older people do our socializing, you know. Her name was Margie Anders. She was retired and worked at Belks in Corbin for many years. We agreed we both missed working. I wouldn't have believed that when I was working but it's absolutely true, unless you're the fortunate person who has plans. As soon as I got all my pictures in albums, my recipe books somewhat organized, I was pretty sick of retirement.
I said Mom's Veggie Soup, didn't I? It's actually Vegetable Beef Soup. When you get ready for the last two ingredients you will say "My goodness, no way could she think this is good." But maybe you'll go ahead anyway and add that tomato paste and corn. Then you'll love this simple soup as much as I do!
Mom's Vegetable-Beef Soup: Brown 1 to 1-1/2 lbs. beef cubes really well; add some water, cover and simmer until fork tender. If you have a pressure cooker, that's the best way...takes about 1 hour. Dice 3 potatoes and 1 onion and add to the tender beef. Add tomato juice (I open a 46-oz. can Red Gold tomato juice and usually use about half of it.) Simmer this, covered, until vegetables are tender. Now add a small can tomato paste and a can of Libby's whole grain corn, undrained. Add salt and pepper to taste and simmer a few moments. Of course you can add other vegetables, but this is how we like it. The remainder of that can of juice will do some good macaroni in tomato juice. (With, of course, some bacon drippings and a dab of sugar and salt.)
Now this is truly just to be funny, not to give you health advice! Patient to doctor: "I've heard cardiovascular exercise can prolong life. Is this true?"
Doctor to patient: "Don't waste time on exercise. Everything wears out eventually. Speeding up your heart does not make you live longer; it's like saying you extend the life of a car by driving faster. Want to live long? Take a nap."
Guess I'd better skeedadle after that one!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
