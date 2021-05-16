Laurel County home to two 2021 Certified Farm Markets  

LOUISVILLE – Cornett Farm Fresh Town Store and Wildcat Mountain Cheese of Laurel County are two of the 108 markets across the Commonwealth accepted into the 2021 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market Program. The market opening this spring is Cornett Farm Fresh Town Store.
In joining the KFB Certified Farm Market Program, these markets have committed to offering quality products and service to their customers. Acceptance by Farm Bureau tells customers that this market meets the highest standards of quality, freshness, and marketing appeal.
Opening mid-April through October, Cornett Farm Fresh offers various plants and a wide variety of vegetables all KY Proud grown in their on-farm greenhouses. They also offer peaches, apples, oranges, melons, and sweet corn; farm fresh eggs, cheeses, jams, jellies, baked goods, beef, and pork; CBD tinctures, soft gels, and creams. For more information on Cornett Farm Fresh please call 606-657-5918 or visit www.cornettfarmfresh.com.
“While the past year has been difficult on many levels due to the pandemic, we did see heightened awareness in locally produced foods as more and more consumers turned to their nearby KFB Certified Farm Markets to experience the goodness of fresh, homegrown products,” KFB President Mark Haney said. “We look forward to continuing that trend in 2021 as this program grows and continues to benefit our market members, as well as all of their customers.”
Markets certified through this program are identified by the KFB Certified Farm Market logo and listed in our online directory. The program also provides collective advertising, promotional items, educational tour opportunities, and other marketing benefits with the intent to increase the net farm income of member markets.
The KFB Certified Farm Market Rack Card is available at Kentucky welcome centers, state resort parks, local chambers of commerce/tourism centers, and county Farm Bureau offices. Consumers can also go to the KFB Certified Farm Market website – kyfb.com/certified – for a complete list of markets or download the KFB App.
KFB is proudly celebrating its 26th year of offering the Certified Farm Market program. To learn more, visit kyfb.com/certified, e-mail kfbcertified@kyfb.com, or “Like” the Certified Farm Market Facebook page at facebook.com/KYCertifiedFarmMarket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.