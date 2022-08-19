Kenneth E. Smith was born May 29, 1935, to Boyd and Eva Huff Smith in London, the youngest son of eight children. Ken was the only sibling to be able to graduate high school, graduating in 1953 from London High School. His close-knit graduating class continued to reunite yearly until the pandemic in 2020. Ken grew up on the streets of London and spent his early years working in London’s Weaver’s Pool Room, a well known business his father operated for the Weaver family.
After high school, Kenneth married the former Helen Baker in 1956 and together they were blessed with five children — Tim Smith, Tammy Roaden, Councilwoman Kelly Greene, Lori Mink, and the late Robin Smith whom they lost at 15 months old, seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Many remember Ken as a local grocer who after working for the Kroger Company in Cincinnati, for a short time became employed by the Kroger store in London. In 1969 the opportunity presented itself to purchase City Grocery from Dave and Ann Parman who were retiring. The Smith Family managed the well known, full-service neighborhood grocery into the 1980s. In the 80’s-90’s, Mr. Smith also owned a wholesale egg distribution business providing inventory to grocery stores and restaurants throughout the region.
Kenneth gave his life to Jesus Christ in 1956 after the death of his father and he and Helen began their marriage on their foundation of faith and reared their children with the knowledge that faith and community are the building blocks of a meaningful life. Desiring to share his faith and impact the community in a positive way, Ken was actively involved in his church and instrumental in establishing London’s first chapter of the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship, an interdenominational fellowship of Christian businessmen. The chapter introduced both nationally and internationally known ministries to London who often ministered in local churches as well as the chapter’s monthly fellowship meetings. In the 1990s as Mayor of London, Ken was one of the community leaders very involved in organizing the Rick Gage Crusade, a gospel, evangelical, areawide meeting that saw hundreds come to Christ, changing the landscape of area churches and schools for decades to come. While mayor, he also hosted monthly prayer breakfasts and strived to lead the city influenced by his faith at all times. In retirement, he continues to serve as an honorary board member of First Priority, a faith based ministry in local high schools, mentoring and offering prayerful support to our younger generations.
In 1976, desiring to take a more active role in local city government, Ken ran for a seat on London’s City Council and served for one year before running for mayor and served as such 1978-1982. In 1994 he ran for another term as mayor and served consecutive terms from 1995-2006. Much of his mayoral term was served in partnership with Laurel County Judge Executive Dennis Karr and together many things were accomplished in cooperative efforts in addition to those things accomplished independently. During Mayor Smith’s tenure, the city acquired the properties, renovated or constructed the current London Police Department, London Community Center, and London Fire Department. Also, the city and county purchased the current College Park where the Laurel County Library, Somerset Community College & Wellness Park are now located.
Whether as a businessman, council member, mayor, or church leader, Ken has always had the community’s best interest in mind, placing others before himself, and that is what makes him a well-respected leader.
