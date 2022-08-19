Since 2011, Deanna Herrmann has been leading the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce to new successes. She joined the Chamber as Executive Director after being a dedicated volunteer for over 10 years while she worked for The Job Shop Staffing Services. Herrmann has shown dedication to local business growth while also reaching out to the area’s younger population.
Working with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for Laurel County, Herrmann is encouraging literacy with young students to increase their chances for success later in life. In 2014, Herrmann worked with the Laurel County Board of Education to develop the Work Ready Certification Program for Laurel County students. Certified students graduate with a designation as Work Ready, which is a specialized training for students entering the work force. As part of the program, students complete the Junior Achievement course Career Success – How to Get Hired, How to Stay Hired. This program teaches communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity. They also get lessons on job interviewing, researching the job market.
In her work with the Chamber, Herrmann works hand-in-hand with the City of London, Laurel County Fiscal Court, London Laurel County Economic Development Authority, as well as the local tourism commissions.
In 2020, Herrmann was awarded the Professional of the Year Award, KCCE’s highest honor at their Annual Excellence Awards. She also sits on the boards of The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives, Leadership Tri-County, Upper Cumberland Foundation, the Saint Joseph London Foundation and is a member of the London Rotary Club.
One would think Herrmann doesn’t have time for much else, but she and her husband, John Herrmann, have three sons and two daughters-in-law, as well as grandchildren. In her few hours of down time, she enjoys kayaking, camping, and bike riding.
