London Community Orchestra performs Christmas classics
The London Community Orchestra performed their Christmas Concert at First Baptist Church in London Saturday night. For a packed audience, the group performed Christmas classics such as "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing." |
Jimmy Delmar Barnard, 77, London, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Baptist Health Corbin. Funeral was Tuesday in London Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Hayre officiating. Burial followed at Barnard Family Gardens. The family received friends Monday.
