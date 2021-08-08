London couple taking part in virtual Jehovah's Witness convention

Breaking a century-old tradition, the largest convention organization in the world has moved its annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second time in as many years, canceling nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 lands.
Every summer for decades, Jehovah’s Witnesses from south central Kentucky have traveled to join thousands of other attendees at convention locations in Kentucky and surrounding states. In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition, moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event. This was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world since 1897.
“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which is being delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August 2021, uniting some 15-20 million people in 240 countries. Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions.
The annual conventions are an integral part of life for Randall Goetze and his wife, Helen, of London. "We haven't missed a convention since our childhoods," he noted of a family tradition that spans three generations. "Our conventions always leave us re-energized and strengthened spiritually and physically. Especially with the pandemic, we need that more than ever."
"I was so happy to hear that we will again be having a virtual convention," said Helen. "I can watch in the comfort of my recliner, rewind the program when I want, and watch the sessions on my own schedule."
A highlight of this year's convention the Goetzes said they are anticipating is a video drama based on the Bible prophet Daniel's life from childhood to advanced age.
"An interesting thing about Daniel is that he recorded prophecies that he had no clue concerning what they meant. And they're being fulfilled in our days," Randall said. "'Powerful by Faith!' is the perfect theme for the times we're living in."
The continued risk of bringing thousands of people together in cities around the world prompted the organization to opt for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year. However, the move has not curbed the enthusiasm for the annual event. Congregations around the world are inviting the public to join them in this historic occasion
“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship – even virtually – as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”
All are invited to attend the event by going to www.jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others. The program is free and accessible to all. The schedule for download and global streaming is listed below.
For more information, please contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at (718) 560-5600 or pid@jw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.