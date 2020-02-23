Missions conference brings together powerful speakers

Word is spreading about a powerhouse missions conference in Somerset next month.
A high-profile lineup of speakers whose life work has been the Great Commission is scheduled to take part in the conference from March 22-25 at Grace Baptist Church.
“We’re excited about it,” said Michael West, the discipleship missions pastors at the church. “We’ve reached over 5,000 people on our Facebook page alone. There’s been a lot of buzz about it.”
International Mission Board President Dr. Paul Chitwood; author and former IMB missionary Nik Ripken: Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President Dr. Albert Mohler; KBC Missions Strategist and former IMB missionary John Barnett; and Dr. John Klaassen, associate professor of missions at Boyle College and president of Reaching and Teaching International Missions will be speaking.
“We’re really wanting to use this as an opportunity to open doors to other churches about missions and evangelism,” West said. “We want to share with the church and whoever will come what God is doing in the world.”
West said hearing about people who have been around the world doing mission work is inspiring.
“Unless you have a missionary that you are sending out from your church, you may not hear that much about it or understand what they go through on a daily basis,” West said. “We want to build a bridge to hear what God is doing around the world and to stir in our hearts to go.”
Lining up the strong list of speakers for the five-day conference came through connections and God’s providence, West said.
“Our senior pastor, Bill Haynes, is good friends with Dr. Mohler and people here know Paul from his time at First Baptist (Somerset). John Barnett is a good friend of mine and we did missions together. Dr. Klaassen and Nip Ripken are both good friends of John. We were able to put together a pretty strong lineup of speakers who have been fully involved in missions.”
Chitwood will lead it off in the morning service on March 22 with Barnett speaking in the evening. Klaasssen speaks Monday (March 23), Ripken on Tuesday (March 24) and Mohler on Wednesday (March 25). All evening services are at 6 p.m.
“A lot of people have been calling the church and many are talking about it,” he said. “We’re proud of what we’ve been able to put together and know God will be glorified through the testimonies about missions of these great men.”
