The Current War
(PG-13)
3 1/2 out of 4 stars
In most cases, when a feature film release is delayed over two years, it’s for one of three reasons. Either it’s a stinker no one wants and the studio wants to get it off the books, it was made by a studio which ran out of money and can’t distribute it or it was only recently completed long after the initial wrap. Luckily, none of those are why “The Current War: Director’s Cut” is only now seeing the light of day.
One of the first of what is rumored to be perhaps a dozen other movies, “The Current War” was slated to be a Christmas 2017 release from the Weinstein Company and was shelved due to the sexual misconduct accusations of co-founder Harvey Weinstein and the subsequent dissolving of the studio. Since then it’s been tossed around like a hot potato and it finally landed in the lap of upstart 101 Studios. Outside the U.S. the film will be distributed by Lantern Entertainment, another upstart which effectively cobbled together the remaining fragments of the Weinstein Company in the wake of its demise.
Somewhat misleading, this is not really a “director’s cut” as it is the only known version and the “current” isn’t a reference to time but rather electricity and specifically its infancy stages as a budding energy source in the U.S. The “war” part is wholly accurate as it pits two of America’s most prominent and iconic engineers/inventors, involves another who only recently received his proper historical due and a blunt and blustery business magnate who used his riches like so many carrots and sticks.
Opening in 1880 long after their professional rivalry began, George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon) and Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) had not-so-radically different ideas on how to power the nation and eventually the world. Edison was a champion of DC (direct current), a method which was “safer” but had distance limitations and came at a higher cost. Westinghouse believed in AC (alternate current) which had a much longer reach and was less expensive but was also perceived as being more “dangerous,” a theory Edison attempted to exploit at every turn.
Although not confirmed in the film, the descendants of both Edison and Westinghouse have each claimed to be the owners of the copyright to the “AC/DC” band name (actually I just made that part up).
Swift out of the gate and never allowing things to lag, director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (the art-house sleeper “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”) employs a very minor “docudrama” approach to the first act, which is actually great as (with text), he ID’s a multitude of the major and secondary characters by name and association. Although likely to be sneered at by movie purists and snobs, this effective but fleeting touch makes it so much easier for audiences to get acclimated and only lasts as long as needed.
The arguable “rock star” of his day, Edison is portrayed here as a workaholic visionary (probably true) and not the perfect family man. His full-time dedication to creativity took a toll and to Gomez-Rejon and scribe Michael Mitnick’s credit (who began shopping the screenplay in 2011) Edison is painted as a Type-A dude with a gargantuan ego (again accurate) whose razor sharp wit could often be taken as cruel.
Perfectly cast as Westinghouse, Shannon brings his trademark laconic delivery and non-verbal technique to the proceedings to superb effect. Not nearly as animated or outwardly verbal as Edison, Westinghouse was also a better chess player and absorbed set-backs with measured detachment. He realized – far more so than Edison – that the two men were involved in a mini-marathon of sorts and — in a brilliantly worded line — would rather take a honest hard hit than an easier, less damaging facsimile.
Delivering brilliant supporting turns without the often showy “look at me” straining are Nicholas Holt as the Serbian-born Nikola Tesla and a barely recognizable Matthew Macfadyen as J.P. Morgan. Looked down upon solely because he was an “immigrant” with forward fashion sense and an accent, the relatively poor Tesla (whose groundbreaking inventions have recently been employed in cars bearing his name) partnered with both Edison and Westinghouse at various times but not for reasons most free-agents operate. All he wanted was a shot and neither competitor had the patience or forethought to do so.
A freelancer of the highest order, Morgan cared little about science or technology and often took long term gambles when it came to financing the feuding “brilliant minds” of the day. He seemed practically impenetrable to any kind of emotional manipulation, especially when it came to his bottom line. You either delivered the goods or you were gone.
Let’s be clear. everyone — meaning Americans, Americans-to-be or anyone interested in the history of the embryonic phase of the Industrial Revolution needs to see this movie. Clocking in at a blisteringly efficient 107 minutes, it has no fat or excess and its only sin could be a semi-repeated scene involving a Civil War-era Westinghouse which delivers no payoff. If we wish to know where we’re going, we need to know where we’ve been and “The Current War” will remind us of our mostly great past and the power of original thought, ingenuity, drive, sweat equity and the power of persuasion.
(101 Studios)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.