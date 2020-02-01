MOVIE REVIEW: Director Guy Ritchie returns to his caper movie roots with 'The Gentlemen'

Director Guy Ritchie arrived on the filmmaking scene with a pair of razzle-dazzle British gangster films – both partly dramatic and partly comic – through which much of the world learned how difficult it was to understand Cockney English.
In 1998, writer-director Ritchie engaged moviegoers with “Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels,” and, as a bonus, introduced most of them to future action star, Jason Statham. This first feature was followed by “Snatch” in 2000, starring no-less an American delight than Brad Pitt, fresh off the boat from exciting audiences with “Fight Club.”
Then Ritchie married songstress and stage stylist Madonna, who was obviously enamored of his Cockney charms and thus began the British period of her ever-morphing life.
Ignoring the Union Jack, Ritchie went far afield in 2002 and remade Italian director Lina Wertmuller’s “Swept Away By An Unusual Destiny In The Blue Sea Of August,” a popular romantic comedy from 1974 about the battle of the sexes and class warfare that took place mostly aboard a luxury yacht motoring about the Mediterranean Sea.
Ritchie called his version, “Swept Away,” and cast his wife Madonna in what would be one of the biggest bombs in motion picture history. Wertmuller was gracious about its failure.
Now 91, the Rome-born, still-vibrant Wertmuller directs theater productions in Italy. She was the first woman nominated for a best directing Academy Award for her “Seven Beauties.” Last October, she received an honorary Oscar at the Governors Dinner, an honor that will be acknowledged at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.
Meanwhile, after “Swept Away,” Ritchie’s career lurched a bit until he made his hit steampunk version of “Sherlock Holmes” in 2009. There was another cinematic bomb with the male fashion model version of television’s “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.,” although his live-action “Aladdin” scored well last year.
With “The Gentlemen,” Ritchie has returned to his cinematic roots with what is essentially an update of his popular gangster films.
There are no actual “gentle men” in this caper effort. The males are drug lords, double-crossers, and thuggish brutes. Some of them have certainly worked hard and hit upon a questionable formula for success. Others are scurrilous scammers hoping to get rich without really trying.
Mickey Pearson is the king of marijuana. He’s a smart Oklahoman, born dirt poor, but now royally wealthy, an ex-pat living in London growing weed in pot farms built beneath grand manor houses in the English countryside.
Played by Matthew McConaughey at his least McConaugheyesque – more mellow automobile salesman than cunning crime boss – Mickey wants out of the drug business. However, his dream of a big financial score could be ruined by the settling of some new gangland scores.
Mickey’s price for his empire is 400-million British Pounds, but it may not be worth that much because a creepy possible buyer, assuredly a blackmailer, believes its only worth 20-million due to the death of a teenage punk, a lad sent flying off a balcony, splattering on the street below.
Meanwhile, a raft of additional buyers are jockeying for position, or a possible derringer bullet in the brain or knife blade in the back. Characters have names like Big Dave, Bunny, and Hammy.
An Asian fellow named Lord George is another conspirator in the mix. His corrupt friend – or perhaps he’s not his friend – is Dry Eye, who’s played by a truly miscast Henry Golding, who was exceptional as the romantic male lead in “Crazy Rich Asians.” I thought he should be considered for the next James Bond. Here, Golding’s villainy quotient is zero.
Colin Farrell is Coach, an angry Irish boxing mentor, roughhousing bloke, and part-time fixer. He’s linked to Ray, Mickey’s henchman. Ray is played with calm aplomb and quiet menace by Charlie Hunnam. I enjoyed these two characters, although Farrell speaks in an often-unintelligible accent.
I wondered why writer-director Ritchie thought he was introducing Mickey’s wife Rosalind (Michelle Dockery) as a sleek, slinking murderous goddess when only a few minutes before she had already appeared in the movie as ordinary Mrs. Pearson. An editing error?
This brings me to the scalawag in the syrup. I was genuinely delighted with Fletcher, a curious sort with a gleam in his eye, who pops about taking photographs of everybody we’re watching. This gives him power. He has compromising photos of the aforementioned balcony incident. His goal is to destroy a tabloid newspaper publisher who’s gritty, greedy, and garish.
What’s delicious about this aspect of “The Gentlemen,” and the absolute best thing about the movie, is that Fletcher is acted by a terrific Hugh Grant. If you know your British tabloid history, Grant loathes London’s bottom-feeding press and has sued members of the media and won. Remember the telephone hacking scandal of a few years ago? Grant was a major affronted player. One weekly newspaper was shut down.
Fletcher is willing to protect his friend Mickey, but he proceeds in an interesting way, by writing a movie treatment. At the start, he tells the story we will be watching to Ray, as if he’s pitching a film.
“The Gentlemen” is familiar Ritchie territory. It’s sometimes convoluted, could have used a few subtitles, and is a tad too long for what it delivers. If you see it, I hope you enjoy the inside joke in the movie producer’s office.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
