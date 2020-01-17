Dolittle
(PG)
One and a half stars
Let’s get this out of the way first. If you have a child (or grandchild) with an age in the single digits, you can rest assured they will probably like, if not outright love this new riff on novelist Hugh Lofting’s series of novels.
It’s simple, not at all deep and kind of bouncy. It features a multitude of beyond-cute animals and it is able to work in several asides to bodily function humor. Good luck trying to find a child that doesn’t appreciate the sound of an animal passing wind.
Striking a middle ground of sorts between the quaint 1967 version with Rex Harrison and the “edgier” 1998 take featuring Eddie Murphy, “Dolittle” stars Robert Downey, Jr. as the title character, a physician who dislikes humans and can talk to animals in their respective tongues.
Thanks mostly to advancements in technology and vividly animated voice-over performances, the assorted critters steal the show from Downey at every turn, a feat made all the easier by one of the weakest and phoned-in performances of his mercurial career. It would appear he also committed the most major of all acting sins so simply explained by W.C. Fields many moons ago: “never work with animals or children.” Downey does so with both here.
An actor with great physical comedy range (“Chaplin,” “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” the broad and overcooked “Sherlock Holmes” franchise) and a keen ear for foreign accents, Downey chooses (or was instructed) not to exhibit any of those talents here. He speaks (and often mumbles) English, yet alternates between Welsh and Scottish enunciations for the duration. He is frequently next to impossible to understand. The closest he gets to physical is during a heavy-CGI scene with a Bengal tiger in which he narrowly eludes death, yet his bored, can’t-be-bothered expression never changes.
Lacking Harrison’s and Murphy’s innate charms, Downey’s Dolittle is a study in stubborn, stoic blandness. He never smiles or laughs, has zero personality and offers no reason why anyone would want to spend any time with him. In Downey’s semi-defense, Dolittle is still in mourning over the death of his wife, who perished at sea seven years earlier which is explained in the animated opening title sequence. This portion of the film also marks the movie’s creative and entertainment zenith.
Now a shut-in with horrendous hygiene, Dolittle sports a braided, ZZ Top-type beard which – really – provides housing for a rat. After saving a buck-shot squirrel (voiced with frisky urban American attitude by Craig Robinson), Dolittle is summoned to Buckingham Palace to rescue a comatose Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley) who appears to have been poisoned.
The set-up for this stretch makes absolutely no sense on a multitude of levels. Why would the queen’s keepers consider a veterinarian who hates people to try and save the life of their monarch? Why would Dolittle want to even try? A convenient force-fitting reason is provided to Dolittle by Polynesia (Emma Thompson), a motherly macaw who serves as Dolittle’s loyal, long time consigliere.
Having wrapped in June 2018, the original finished product was screened for test audiences who have been reported to have found it somewhat lacking in appeal. A relatively staggering 21 days of reshoots (doctored by Chris McKay) followed in an attempt to infuse the movie with more comedy. If the goal was indeed to make it funnier for those hard-to-please toddlers, McKay did his job.
While a portion of the unlikely success and almost certain impending box office failure of “Dolittle” will rightfully be laid at the feet of the sleepwalking Downey, the lion’s share of the blame should go to filmmaker Steven Gaghan. An immensely talented writer, Gaghan won an Oscar for penning “Traffic” from 2000 and five years later wrote and directed the structurally similar “Syriana,” a complex and riveting, multi-tiered international thriller which delivered George Clooney his sole acting Academy Award. Since 2005 Gaghan’s output has been limited to a forgettable 2011 TV movie (“Metro”) and the doomed, DOA 2016 crime feature “Gold” starring Matthew McConaughey.
One might think the transition from high-brow intrigue Oscar fare to adapting a virtually fool-proof, ages-old, multi-generational adventure would be a relative walk in the park. After all, Martin Scorsese did just that in 2011 with the “G” rated “Hugo” – arguably one of his greatest, most acclaimed efforts. It was nominated for 11 Oscars and won five, yet just barely made a modest profit.
Any seasoned and informed performer or director will tell you adult drama is easy, comedy is harder and making a great non-animated family film the entire brood will love is next to impossible. Think about it. There’s “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Sound of Music,” “Homeward Bound,” “E.T.,” “Home Alone,” “Big,” and “My Dog Skip.”
There are others of course; everyone has their favorite – but it’s still a very short, exclusive list and one on which “Dolittle” will never appear. With a $175 million budget, it will also likely become the biggest flop of 2020 as well.
(Universal)
