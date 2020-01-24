MOVIE REVIEW: See '1917' in 2020

“1917” (War/Drama: 1 hour, 59 minutes)
Starring: George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch
Director: Sam Mendes
Rated: R (Violence, disturbing imagery and language)
Movie Review: World War I has never appeared as stunningly as this in cinema. “1917” is brilliant cinematography. It is war up close and personal.
April 6, 1917, British soldiers Lance Cpl. Tom Blake (Chapman) and Lance Cpl. Will Schofield (MacKay) are in northern France. They receive orders for an incredible task. Gen. Erinmore (Firth) orders the men to cross over into enemy territory and deliver a message to Col. Mackenzie (Cumberbatch) to stand down on a plan to attack Germans.
Blake and Schofield’s mission could save the lives of thousands of soldiers, including Blake’s brother.
The cinematography from scene one is cunningly impressive. Roger Deakins is the movie’s cinematographer. He has received 13 Oscar nominations for cinematography for movies that include “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994), “No Country for Old Men” (2007) and “Blade Runner 2049” (2017).
In “1917,” Deakins ably uses a variety of scene shots to help understand the soldiers. The first scene introduces you to the two men at the heart of this narrative. Deakins’ cinematography is the introduction and best part of this war drama.
Director-writer Sam Mendes’ movies use visualization as a means of telling a story, and it works. The notables are “American Beauty” (1999) and “Road to Perdition” (2002). His use of eye candy is engaging.
Deakins and Mendes bring audiences into war and they make sure you never leave it. The visualization techniques and a story that takes place over just a two-day period. This makes the story as pressing as the soldier’s mission.
Time is of the essence and Mendes helms this part of the movie well thanks to Deakins’ cinematography and Mendes’ co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Together, they and a talented cast and crew create a riveting movie.
However, it never reaches an emotional peak because of anxiety-driven war action scenes and impressive visuals that dwarf the characters. The war-torn men feel unknown. When something happens to these brave soldiers, the moments are not emotive situations.
This exists because the movie is story-driven, not character-driven. It is about the men’s goal to make it to a destination without really knowing the characters.
Yet, this impacts the story in a minor manner because the movie has much to respect, including the bravery of those who fought in the war such as Mendes’ grandfather, Alfred Mendes, whose stories inspired this movie. Mendes and his team make this a good year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.