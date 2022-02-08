NLHS Dance team takes 1st place in Hip Hop division

Photo submitted
The North Laurel Varsity Dance Team attended the CHEERS for the New Year competition in Lexington over the weekend of Jan. 29, taking 1st place in the hip-hop division. The competition team is made up of 16 talented dancers and coached by Johnna Phelps-Cessna and Jaime Vanhook. Members of the team are: Kylie Miller, Sara Thompson, Graycie Chadwell, Liza Shepherd, Anna Hacker, Kaelyn Fields, Milla Binder, Olivia Smith, Shae Lewis, Addison Larkey, Kinley Tincher, Margaret Locke, Addyson Martin, Kobi Jackson, Erin Cheek, and Jayci Phelps-Cessna
