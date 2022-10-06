The stands of Gilliam Field, known as Cardinal Country, reverberated with cheers as the Cardinal Classic brought seven bands to strut their stuff on Saturday.

Russell County High School took the Grand Champion award, with a Distinguished rating, with their “Plume Crazy” show that featured band members flaunting different colored plumes on their hats throughout the show. The Color Guard, also clad in colorful costumes, offset the eye-pleasing show with flags that blended in with the show’s theme. In the Class division, Russell County won 1st place, Best Percussion and Best Color Guard. In the overall awards, the Marching Laker Band won Best Effect, Best Color Guard and Best Visual.

North Laurel’s Marching Jaguar Band took second place — Reserve Grand Champion — with their “Prism” show. North was the sole competitor in the AAAA class, sweeping the categories of awards for Best Color Guard and Best Percussion. NLHS also took the Best Overall Percussion award during the competition.

Awards by class were:

1A — 1st place, Somerset; Best Percussion, Harlan Independent; Best Color Guard, Somerset; 2nd place, Harlan Independent

2A — 1st place, Rockcastle County; Best Color Guard, Rockcastle County; Best Percussion, Rockcastle County; 2nd place, Knox Central

3A — 1st place, Russell County; Best Percussion, Russell County; Best Color Guard, Russell County; 2nd place, Harlan County

4A — North Laurel — 1st place, Best Color Guard, Best Percussion

In the overall awards, the following schools placed as follows:

Spirit Award — Rockcastle County, who raised $156

Best Pit Crew — Somerset

Best Effect — Russell County

Best Percussion — North Laurel

Best Color Guard — Russell County

Best Visual — Russell County

7th place — Knox Central

6th place — Harlan County

5th place — Rockcastle County

4th place — Somerset

3rd place — Harlan Independent

Reserve Grand Champion — North Laurel

Grand Champion — Russell County, with a Distinguished rating

South Laurel performed their “Bad Guys” show with the same enthusiasm and talent of every show, although as host of the band contest, they could not compete.

The Cardinal Classic added a new touch to this year’s event — rather than large trophies, each band was presented with a banner of their final placement in the contest along with a plaque or small trophies.

