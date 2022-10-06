The stands of Gilliam Field, known as Cardinal Country, reverberated with cheers as the Cardinal Classic brought seven bands to strut their stuff on Saturday.
Russell County High School took the Grand Champion award, with a Distinguished rating, with their “Plume Crazy” show that featured band members flaunting different colored plumes on their hats throughout the show. The Color Guard, also clad in colorful costumes, offset the eye-pleasing show with flags that blended in with the show’s theme. In the Class division, Russell County won 1st place, Best Percussion and Best Color Guard. In the overall awards, the Marching Laker Band won Best Effect, Best Color Guard and Best Visual.
North Laurel’s Marching Jaguar Band took second place — Reserve Grand Champion — with their “Prism” show. North was the sole competitor in the AAAA class, sweeping the categories of awards for Best Color Guard and Best Percussion. NLHS also took the Best Overall Percussion award during the competition.
Awards by class were:
1A — 1st place, Somerset; Best Percussion, Harlan Independent; Best Color Guard, Somerset; 2nd place, Harlan Independent
2A — 1st place, Rockcastle County; Best Color Guard, Rockcastle County; Best Percussion, Rockcastle County; 2nd place, Knox Central
3A — 1st place, Russell County; Best Percussion, Russell County; Best Color Guard, Russell County; 2nd place, Harlan County
4A — North Laurel — 1st place, Best Color Guard, Best Percussion
In the overall awards, the following schools placed as follows:
Spirit Award — Rockcastle County, who raised $156
Best Pit Crew — Somerset
Best Effect — Russell County
Best Percussion — North Laurel
Best Color Guard — Russell County
Best Visual — Russell County
7th place — Knox Central
6th place — Harlan County
5th place — Rockcastle County
4th place — Somerset
3rd place — Harlan Independent
Reserve Grand Champion — North Laurel
Grand Champion — Russell County, with a Distinguished rating
South Laurel performed their “Bad Guys” show with the same enthusiasm and talent of every show, although as host of the band contest, they could not compete.
The Cardinal Classic added a new touch to this year’s event — rather than large trophies, each band was presented with a banner of their final placement in the contest along with a plaque or small trophies.
