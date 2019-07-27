Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• Netflix brings its signature original series to a close with the seventh and final season of “Orange Is the New Black.” Based on the memoir by Piper Kerman, renamed Piper Chapman and played by Taylor Schilling in the series, it expanded beyond the “privileged white girl in prison” set-up to explore the lives of the most diverse cast of characters on TV or streaming and touch on issues of poverty, racial injustice, mental illness and prison reform with humor, empathy and moments of tragedy. Thirteen episodes streaming Friday on Netflix.
• Kristen Bell is back as cynical, smart-talking private detective “Veronica Mars” in the Hulu revival of the mystery series, which reunites practically the entire cast for an even darker crime story in the corrupt California vacation town of Neptune. The fourth season, which unexpectedly debuted last week, takes the high school series into young adult territory, but the chemistry between Veronica and her father (Enrico Colantoni) is as playful and clever as ever. Patton Oswalt and J.K. Simmons costar. Eight episodes on Hulu.
• You could call the new Amazon Prime Original series “The Boys” an anti-superhero show. Karl Urban and Jack Quaid star as civilians who fight back against the abuses and crimes of costumed heroes, aka “supes,” who are spoiled, corrupt media stars more concerned with their brand than with justice. Based on the comic book by Garth Ennis and developed as a series by Eric Kripke (creator of “Supernatural”) with Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, it’s cynical and satirical (the supes are parodies of DC’s Justice League) and full of dark humor and splattery violence. Eight episodes on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday.
• The documentary “Apollo 11” (2019, G) uses rare archival footage to revisit the NASA mission that put the first human on the moon. Now streaming on Hulu.
• Classic pick: A disillusioned businessman gets a second chance at life with a young body (Rock Hudson) in “Seconds” (1966, R), a nightmarish psychodrama with an intense feeling of paranoia from director John Frankenheimer. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and free on Kanopy.
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• The violent reboot of “Hellboy” (2019, R) was a disappointment, but the curious can stream it on Amazon Prime Video or get it on cable on demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.
• Also new is “Alita: Battle Angel” (2019, PG-13), the big-screen adaptation of the Japanese manga, and the animated adventure comedy “Missing Link” (2019, PG).
NETFLIX
• Katee Sackhoff is an astronaut investigating an alien ship floating above the Earth in “Another Life: Season 1,” a new science fiction/horror series. Ten episodes now streaming.
• As Quentin Tarantino’s new film, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” arrives in theaters this week, revisit his Oscar-winning “Inglourious Basterds” (2009, R), starring Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent, Michael Fassbender and Christoph Waltz in a rewrite of the World War II action caper.
• True stories: “The Great Hack” (2019, not rated) looks back at how Cambridge Analytica illegally harvested private data to help the Trump and “leave E.U.” campaigns in national elections.
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway star in “Serenity” (2019, R), a twisty murder mystery thriller in paradise.
• Streaming TV: The horror anthology “Dark/Web: Season 1” is Amazon’s answer to Netflix’s “Black Mirror.”
NEW ON DISC/REDBOX
• “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Missing Link,” “Hellboy,” “Stockholm,” “Master Z: Ip Man Legacy”
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.
