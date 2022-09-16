Caring for the total self is the newest trend for men and women and the Pink Cashmere is one of many such facilities located in London.
Last week the salon held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new location in Shiloh's Landing. Formerly located in downtown London, the new location offers a spacious office area offset with decor to make the experience comfortable and homey.
Whether you need a new hair style, lash extensions, hair extensions, waxing, skin care or injections, owner Jennifer Grimes said Pink Cashmere is available for every need.
Pink Cashmere is open Monday through Saturday from 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. Gift certificates are also available for purchase. Learn more about their services by visiting their Facebook and Instagram pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.