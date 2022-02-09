Rhythm Dance All Stars take top spots 

Photo submitted
Rhythm Dance Extreme All Stars made a clean sweep with outstanding performances at the CHEERS for the New Year competition in Lexington, receiving several awards for their performances.
A list of their accomplishments during this competition are:
• All Star Grand Champion - Senior Hip Hop
• Best Choreography - Senior Lyrical
• 1st place - Senior Lyrical
• 1st place - Senior Hip Hop
• 1st place - Youth Pom
• 1st place - Youth Kick
• 1st place - Mini Pom
• 1st place - Mini Jazz
• 1st place - Tiny Hip Hop
The Rhythm Dance Extreme All Stars are coached by Kelly Kidd, Charisma Messer and Johnna Phelps-Cessna.
