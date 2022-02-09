Rhythm Dance All Stars take top spots 

Photo submitted

Rhythm Dance Extreme All Stars made a clean sweep with outstanding performances at the CHEERS for the New Year competition in Lexington, receiving several awards for their performances.

A list of their accomplishments during this competition are:

• All Star Grand Champion - Senior Hip Hop

• Best Choreography - Senior Lyrical

• 1st place - Senior Lyrical

• 1st place - Senior Hip Hop

• 1st place - Youth Pom

• 1st place - Youth Kick

• 1st place - Mini Pom

• 1st place - Mini Jazz

• 1st place - Tiny Hip Hop

The Rhythm Dance Extreme All Stars are coached by Kelly Kidd, Charisma Messer and Johnna Phelps-Cessna.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you