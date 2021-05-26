Rhythm Dance Studio hosted a Heels Dance class last week for adult women.
A dozen women gathered for the class that demonstrated some simple dance steps to a music routine. Those participating were pleased with the class, expressing their wish to continue other classes. The class offered demonstrations of simple steps and moves to music that proved relaxing as well as improving coordination and dance skills.
The Heels Dance class will be held at the Rhythm Dance Studio at 1799 N. Main Street every other Thursday. The next class will be set in June.
Classes are open to women of all ages for $10 per class. For more information, contact Rhythm Dance Studio at (606) 309-9906.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.