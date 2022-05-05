Photos by Nita Johnson
It was all glitz and glamour at South Laurel High School on Saturday evening as students arrived for this year's prom. With the theme of "An Elegant Affair," those attending held true to the theme in their apparel as they entered the gymnasium that had been transformed into a ballroom setting with chandeliers hanging from the ceiling and tables adorned with candelabras. This is the first full-fledged prom since the COVID-19 pandemic that restricted large group gatherings and students, staff and parents took full advantage of that opportunity in the beautiful weather that was also in the favor of the event.
