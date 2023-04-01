For some, the first warm morning before it’s officially spring provides a boost in mood; others may have a feeling of dread as they realize that the burst of sunshine and warmth means allergy season is right around the corner. An allergy is when your immune system reacts to a foreign substance. In terms of seasonal allergies, this could mean something you inhale or touch. Usually, during springtime, pollen is the culprit for these symptoms.
Pollen exposure can trigger various reactions, including symptoms of allergic rhinitis or hay fever, which occurs when pollen is inhaled, and the body mistakes the allergen as a threat. This will cause sneezing, runny nose, coughing and congestion.
Pollen can also cause eye irritation, otherwise known as allergic conjunctivitis, which will cause red, watery or itchy eyes. While subjectively uncomfortable, both are common conditions affecting 60 million people in the United States each year; many of those are also affected by allergic conjunctivitis.
While mild winter conditions can trigger seasonal allergies, a particularly rainy season plus mild weather conditions can also lead to an increase in mold, both indoors and outdoors, which can exacerbate these symptoms. Allergies can also worsen in heat and high humidity when mold grows quickly, in the mornings when pollen levels tend to peak, and after rainfall. In severe cases, or for those with both allergies and asthma, this time of year can contribute to genuine sickness, and hospital admissions for respiratory illness may be necessary.
Luckily, there are several ways to protect yourself and your family from the adverse health effects of pollen this season.
• Know what to expect when you step outside by checking the weather and expected pollen forecasts. If the pollen count is higher than average, you may want to change plans or go out later in the day when pollen is not at its peak if you are affected by seasonal allergies.
• Avoid touching your eyes while outside and wash your hands thoroughly when you go back indoors.
• Remove any pollen from your body and change clothes to eliminate any issues when you return indoors.
• Keep windows closed during the season when pollen is heavy to help keep allergy symptoms at bay.
• Use high-efficiency filters in your home’s heating, cooling and ventilation systems to help clear the air in your house, helping those in your household who may suffer from seasonal allergies.
If allergies persist, or if you’re planning to spend a lot of time outdoors this season, try an over-the-counter medication; it could help to prevent or treat these pesky seasonal symptoms, which can include nasal sprays and decongestants. For long-term treatment options, allergy shots may be recommended depending on the severity of symptoms. Consult your primary care provider for the best treatment options for your specific climate area and overall health history.
