Somerset, KY-Somerset Community College is proud to announce the names of those students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. The spring semester concluded in May, and 551 students were named to the list.
To be a member of the Dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average and be a full-time student at Somerset Community College. A full-time student must take 12 credit hours during a semester, excluding developmental classes.
Congratulations to these Laurel County students for academic excellence. Dean’s list honorees include:
Niki Allen
Sara Allen
Jacob Alsip
Shawn Anders
Marlena Arthur
Rebekah Back
Taylor Baker
Brooklynn Basham
Jeremiah Belcher
Cristen Bingham
Kaitlyn Blair
Hayden Blankenship
Dustin Bowling
Emma Bowling
Sara Bowling
Sylissa Brock
Lyndee Brown
Zoe Brown
Ezekiel Bruner
Brittany Burke
Thomas Burke
Breanna Butler
Caleb Campbell
Haley Clontz
Dustin Cloyd
Michael Cook
Casey Craft
Jennifer Day
Tanner Eversole
Nicole Flannery
Megan Gentry
Kendra Hacker
Autumn Hackler
Kirsten Hale
Bengail Hammons
Brittany Hammons
Brandon Hampton
Kelsey Hansen
Hallie Harris
Clayton Hodge
Ben House
Lesley Howard
Hannah Hubbard
Preslee Jaeger
Caelan Jarman
Reanna Johns
Kylee Johnson
Kenna Kemper
Christopher Kendrick
Barron Killion
Jaiden Lafary
Seth Ledington
Kolton Matney
Malibby Mills
Steven Mills
Jarrod Moody
Andrew Mounce
Haley Muncy
Abreah Napier
Glen-Michael Overbey
Harlee Parker
Madison Patterson
Victoria Patterson
Kristen Patton
Heather Peck
Maylee Philpot
Kaitlyn Poindexter
Kara Reese
Joanna Richards
Dylon Robinson
Olivia Robinson
Adam Rockwell
Hailey Runyans
Sarah Rush
Kelly Sams
Johnny Sawyers
Dylan Sergent
Kaylon Sizemore
Cody Smith
Jeremy Smith
Matthew Smith
Savannah Stapleton
Joshua Stegman
Adam Stines
Chestina Trayner
Ana Vasquez
Andrea Vaughn
Madeline Vickers
Christopher Walters
Alexandria Weiss
Jessica Whitaker
Ashlyn Whitehead
Craig Williams
Hailey Williams
Kristen Wilson
Macie Witt
Benjamin York
