Somerset, KY-Somerset Community College is proud to announce the names of those students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. The spring semester concluded in May, and 551 students were named to the list.

To be a member of the Dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average and be a full-time student at Somerset Community College. A full-time student must take 12 credit hours during a semester, excluding developmental classes.

Congratulations to these Laurel County students for academic excellence. Dean’s list honorees include:

Niki Allen

Sara Allen

Jacob Alsip

Shawn Anders

Marlena Arthur

Rebekah Back

Taylor Baker

Brooklynn Basham

Jeremiah Belcher

Cristen Bingham

Kaitlyn Blair

Hayden Blankenship

Dustin Bowling

Emma Bowling

Sara Bowling

Sylissa Brock

Lyndee Brown

Zoe Brown

Ezekiel Bruner

Brittany Burke

Thomas Burke

Breanna Butler

Caleb Campbell

Haley Clontz

Dustin Cloyd

Michael Cook

Casey Craft

Jennifer Day

Tanner Eversole

Nicole Flannery

Megan Gentry

Kendra Hacker

Autumn Hackler

Kirsten Hale

Bengail Hammons

Brittany Hammons

Brandon Hampton

Kelsey Hansen

Hallie Harris

Clayton Hodge

Ben House

Lesley Howard

Hannah Hubbard

Preslee Jaeger

Caelan Jarman

Reanna Johns

Kylee Johnson

Kenna Kemper

Christopher Kendrick

Barron Killion

Jaiden Lafary

Seth Ledington

Kolton Matney

Malibby Mills

Steven Mills

Jarrod Moody

Andrew Mounce

Haley Muncy

Abreah Napier

Glen-Michael Overbey

Harlee Parker

Madison Patterson

Victoria Patterson

Kristen Patton

Heather Peck

Maylee Philpot

Kaitlyn Poindexter

Kara Reese

Joanna Richards

Dylon Robinson

Olivia Robinson

Adam Rockwell

Hailey Runyans

Sarah Rush

Kelly Sams

Johnny Sawyers

Dylan Sergent

Kaylon Sizemore

Cody Smith

Jeremy Smith

Matthew Smith

Savannah Stapleton

Joshua Stegman

Adam Stines

Chestina Trayner

Ana Vasquez

Andrea Vaughn

Madeline Vickers

Christopher Walters

Alexandria Weiss

Jessica Whitaker

Ashlyn Whitehead

Craig Williams

Hailey Williams

Kristen Wilson

Macie Witt

Benjamin York

