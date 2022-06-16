TYNER — The 25th Annual Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival will be held on Thursday, June 16 to Saturday, June 18 at Stringbean Memorial Park at 1410 Oak Grove Church Road in Tyner, KY.
Celebrating its 25th Anniversary in June, the event's headliners include Dale Ann Bradley on Saturday, Larry Sparks & the Lonesome Ramblers on Friday, and Shawn Lane & Sons on Thursday.
Dale Ann is a GRAMMY Nominee, IBMA and SPBGMA Best Female Vocalist winner, and was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2018, the same year as David 'Stringbean' Akemon.
Hall of Famer Larry Sparks and his incredible energized show with the Lonesome Ramblers will appear on Friday, with Blue Highway's Shawn Lane & Sons and their amazing family harmony appearing on Thursday.
Thursday's line-up also includes The Anglin Brothers Bluegrass, Blue Note, and Gary Strong & Hard Times. Friday will feature local favorites Laurel River Line, along with Middlefork Grass, Buzzard Roost, and the great-nephew of Grandpa Jones, Phillip Steinmetz & His Sunny Tennesseans. Saturday's line-up includes Phillip Akemon & Flatlick, Kentucky Just Us, Fenced In, Felix Brock & Gospel Harmony, Sparrow Hawks, Sam Thomas & Friends, and Derrick Shepherd.
An Open Stage will also be offered for those who wish to sing at the beginning of each day's set schedule. Daily Set Schedules are at StringbeanPark.com.
Tickets are on sale now, with Single Day Tickets only $20, and a Big 3-Day Pass only $60 at StringbeanPark.com. Camping with electric is also available at $25 per day on the festival website. Camping Specials are also offered, with 5-days for $100, or 7-days for $120. Primitive Camping is free with a festival ticket. Tickets and camping may also be purchased at the gate with cash only. Kids ages 12 and under are admitted Free with a paid adult.
The first 200 purchases of tickets or camping at StringbeanPark.com for this year's festival will be automatically entered to win one of two autographed copies of a new book about Stringbean Akemon by Dr. Taylor Hagood of Florida Atlantic University. The new book on Jackson County native Akemon will be published in upcoming months by University of Illinois Press, with the winners' copies being mailed directly from Dr. Hagood.
Celebrating its 25th event in 2022, the festival honors Jackson County native and beloved Grand Ole Opry star David ‘Stringbean’ Akemon. His unique stage attire, traditional claw hammer banjo style, and entertaining stage banter endeared him to fans around the world. 'The Kentucky Wonder' was best known for his musical comedic performances on the hallowed stage of the Grand Ole Opry beginning in the 1940’s. and on the television series “Hee Haw” until his tragic death in 1973. The festival is always held on the week of June 17, in honor of Stringbean's birthday.
With a rich history and beautiful locale at Stringbean Memorial Park, the festival is hosted by Stringbean Akemon's nephew, Phillip Akemon, and his family. The Akemon family and their artists look forward to welcoming everyone to Stringbean Park!
