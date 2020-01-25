HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Legendary rock band The Who have announced they’ll be moving on in 2020 with more tour dates, not quite ready to close the books on their acclaimed Moving On! Tour, which paired Singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend with local symphony orchestras across North America and was hailed by critics as a once-in-a-lifetime rock experience.
Along with a series of rescheduled shows, the band has expanded their 2020 itinerary to include a show on April 21 in Hollywood, Florida (Hard Rock Live), April 23 in the greater Cincinnati, Ohio, area (BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University), and a series of six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, kicking off on May 5 and running to May 16. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.
The Who’s April 23 show in Cincinnati will have added historical significance as it will be the first time the band will be performing in the city since 11 lives were tragically lost as the concert crowd waited to get into The Who’s concert on December 3, 1979. The Who will make a donation from the concert to the P.E.M. Memorial, the organization that was founded to honor friends and classmates that lost their lives at the December 3rd, 1979 concert, providing college scholarships for students at Finneytown High School.
As always, the upcoming shows will feature The Who's full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder, passionately delivering The Who’s many classics.
Local symphonies will again be joining The Who for the 2020 shows.
For more information about The Who’s 2020 dates, visit LiveNation.com or thewho.com. One dollar from each ticket sold for the Moving On! Tour will benefit Teen Cancer America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.