George W. Swaner Jailer of Laurel County
Jailer 1914-1917 & 1922-25
This column begins with Mr. Swaner’s obituary and ends with additional notes on his occupations and family. He served in various government offices over the years. Although most records spelled his surname “Swaner” occasionally it was spelled “Swanner”. Since his obituary spelled his name with only one “n” that is the spelling I used throughout this column.
The Sentinel-Echo September 20, 1934 front page
Mr. Geo W. Swaner Dies Following Paralytic Stoke
Mr. George W. Swaner, 72 years old, one of Laurel county's best known citizens, died at 8:55 o'clock last Thursday night at his home on Sublimity street of rheumatism and paralysis. He had been an invalid for the last twenty-five years, the last twelve being confined to a wheel chair.
Mr. Swaner had been in public life since 1905, when he was assessor. Since then he served as sheriff, jailer and police judge, acting as the latter until Jan. 1 of this year. Prior to his election as assessor, he engaged in the mercantile and coal business at Raccoon.
A son of John and Evelyn Swaner, he was born March 4, 1862, at Johnson City, Tenn., living there until he was four years old, when he with his widowed mother, three brothers and one sister, moved to this county where he resided until death.
Mr. Swaner was twice married, first in 1882 to Miss Anna Scoville, and then to Miss Mary C. Scoville on May 19, 1904. He was the father of thirteen children ten of whom survive: J. M. Swaner, Ventura Calif.; Mrs. Walt Mason, Mrs. Lida Scott and A. E. Swaner of Santa Barbara, Calif.; Mrs. Pearl Howard, Jenkins; Mrs. Sam McCracken, East Bernstadt; Mrs. W. F. Johnson and Charles, London, and Mrs. W. F. Raymer, Newark, N. J. He is also survived by three brothers, Walker Swaner, Louisville, and Sam and John Swaner, Sinking, and nineteen grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Swaner were held Sunday afternoon at the Methodist church, with Rev. F. E. Sanders and Rev. W. S. Irvin officiating. Burial followed at the Landrum cemetery.
Relatives attending the funeral from a distance were Walker Swaner of Louisville; Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Hood and Mr. and Mrs. Russell Bryant and son, of Lexington; Mr. R. O. Austin, of Black Star; Mrs. Paul Howard, of Jenkins, and Mrs. W. F. Raymer Jr., of Newark, N. J.
Additional Notes on George Swaner
Researchers of the Swaner family list his middle name as either Wesley or Wallace. I have seen no documentation to support either name. Some say his father was named John Wesley. My initial thought was that it was Washington because so many George W.’s were named after our first president..
If George’s family moved to Laurel County when he was 4 years old they should have been on the 1870 census report here but I did not find them on it. There were 5 families spelled Swanner here in 1870. The adult males were all born in Tennessee and were the grandfather and uncles of George according to Mary Lorene Swanner-Siebe. His mother Evaline’s maiden name was Francis. She married John C. Brack Johnson February 5, 1874, here in Laurel County. George is found on the 1880 census living in his stepfather’s household. George Swaner married A. E. Scoville June 21, 1883, here in Laurel County. In 1900 he and his wife Emily live at Raccoon. Anna Emily died April 5, 1903 and is buried at the Landrum Cemetery near their son Stephen. May 19, 1904, George married Mary C. Scoville. He and Mary lived on Sublimity Street in 1910 and Sublimity Pike in 1920.
George W. Swaner worked several jobs through the years. February 15, 1886, he was appointed postmaster at Raccoon Bend. The post office there was discontinued Sept 21, 1886, and the mail was sent to the Greenmount post office. However, the Raccoon Bend post office was re-established Sept 25, 1889, and Mr. Swaner was re-appointed postmaster there. I am not sure when he left the position there. George’s occupation was listed as a farmer on the 1900 and 1910 census reports. George Swaner was County Assessor from 1898-1901. On October 11, 1904, he was appointed postmaster at Raccoon. (Raccoon and Raccoon Bend are two different locations.) He remained there until December 1905 when he was replaced by Nora Scoville. Then he served as sheriff from 1906-1909. From 1914-1917 he served his first term as jailer. In 1920 he worked as a carpenter at a grist mill. He was jailer for his second term from 1922-1925. I do not know when he began the position of police judge, but his obituary states his tenure ended January 1, 1934.
The children of George and Anna Emily were Joseph Mack born June 1886, married Lucy Ellen Links; Lucy J. born February 1888, married Samuel McCracken; Stephen T. born March 16, 1890, died July 13, 1890; Zinna/Zumma E. born January, 1893, married Walter Mason; Ollie M. born August 1894, married Paul Howard; Archie E. born November 1898; and Lida A. born 1901. According to the 1900 census Anna had had two children who had died by 1900. One would be Stephen and information on the other is unknown. The children of George and Mary were Glendola S. born 1905, married William F. Johnson; Eunice F. born 1906, married William F. Raymer; Charles S. born April 6, 1908, died April 9, 1979; G.(eorge) W. Jr. born October 21, 1909, died October 4, 1910; George born April 11, 1911; and James born 1912. When a child died young it was not unusual to give the same name to a later child which seems to have happened with the sons named George.
George W. Swaner died September 13, 1934 and is buried beside his first wife. His son Charles would later be buried near him.
This information came from census reports, post office records, cemetery books, marriage index and the book on the Kentucky Swanner Family by Mary Lorene Swanner-Siebe.
