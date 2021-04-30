Understanding the benefits of physical therapy  

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people canceled doctor appointments due to safety concerns. This was also true for physical therapy. Therapists saw an 88% drop in new patient referrals at the start of the pandemic, according to the American Physical Therapy Association. As anyone who has suffered an injury and those recovering from COVID-19 can attest, physical therapy is key to getting you back to your old self.
Physical therapy helps patients restore their body and ultimately live a better life. Whether a person is suffering from a long-term injury, chronic condition or recovering from recent surgery, physical therapy can help.
The most common types of physical therapy are pediatric, geriatric, vestibular rehabilitation, neurological, orthopedic and cardiopulmonary. While two of these types of rehabilitation – pediatric and geriatric – are tied to age. Other types of physical therapy are specific to various health conditions.
People suffering from lingering side effects after COVID-19 are among those who can benefit from cardiopulmonary physical therapy. This area of physical therapy involves specific exercises to increase muscle strength and improve endurance after suffering from heart and/or lung problems, such as asthma, chronic bronchitis or a recent heart attack.
When you say physical therapy, most people think of orthopedic physical therapy, which includes exercises to restore muscle strength, bones, ligaments, tendons, joints, and connective tissue. This treatment plan is most commonly practiced when someone is healing from a recent or long-term injury. Patients suffering from a rheumatic condition such as arthritis, or a lung condition like asthma will benefit from physical therapy. Additionally, therapy helps patients heal from a recent surgery or hospital admission. An orthopedic physical therapist uses a wide variety of treatment methods for patients. Those methods may include exercise, heat, ice, manual therapy and applying pressure to the compressed or damaged joints.
You may benefit from vestibular rehabilitation therapy (VRT) if you suffer from inner ear problems. Inner ear disorders cause balance issues, dizziness and vertigo. VRT strengthens the balance system and specific muscles which improve your balance and keep you steady on your feet. VRT is also a form of neurological physical therapy. These forms of therapy involve unique mobility exercises that help patients prevent falls that potentially could lead to orthopedic injuries. Patients with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, cerebral palsy and other brain/central nervous system disorders benefit from therapy.
A physical therapist can evaluate your condition and discuss a specific treatment plan that fits you best. If you believe physical therapy is right for you, talk with your physician about treatment options to start living a stronger, healthier life.
