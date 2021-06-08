The annual U.S. 25 yard sale kicked off again this year on the regular schedule, having been postponed last year for a fall date.
Vendors lined up at specific spots along the route from northern Kentucky to Williamsburg over a four-day offering for bargain hunters of all ages.
Toys, clothing, tools, bicycles, household decor and a variety of other items were offered at various spots along the route that kicked off on Thursday and continued through Sunday.
