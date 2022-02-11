Valentine's Day symbolizes expressions of love - whether it be a special relationship, family or friends.
While most people think of the traditional flowers and candy, local florists and gift shops offer a variety for all tastes and likes.
The White Lily Florals & Gifts is one of those prepared with the latest sweets and treats, ranging from floral arrangements, candy, gift baskets, Candleberry candles, candy apples, chocolates, stuffed animals, a book set with stuffed animal characters for children, gnomes, cups, plaques, wind chimes and other gifts. Cards are also available, for a one-stop shopping experience.
