What a difference a month makes

Wake up, friends of mine...it's morning once more! A very few weeks ago, I was anxiously awaiting spring; wanted to get out and visit people I had thought about all those long, dreary winter months.
Well, here it is spring, and it is strongly suggested that I stay home! I kept my head buried in the sand as long as I possibly could, but reality has hit hard. We are in trouble, no doubt. Every afternoon at 5 I have a date with Governor Beshear and sit quietly while he gives me the bad news, then says - with conviction - "We will get through this." He doesn't sugar-coat his messages, but is always upbeat and hopeful. Then at 10, Don Lemon gives me the cold hard facts and I have to wait until 5 the next afternoon to hear Andy (Yep, we're on a first name basis now..I think!) rev my confidence up one more time. We have to be careful, cautious but remember, "We will get through this." We can do that awhile longer, can't we?
Just stay home, take a solitary walk and enjoy the beautiful Redbud trees now in bloom, along with those bright yellow Forsythias; they seem to be especially gorgeous this year. James planted a Weeping Cherry tree for me a few years ago and it is awesome. I can look out my window and see the cemetery where my precious son lies. I can also see the pond where I love to sit on sunny days and listen to the geese chattering away....they let me know I am invading their territory, but I stick around.
My mixer bowl is staying full now, because I don't want to try something new that I have to throw out and I've done that a lot. So recipes I give you will be the old favorites that you may already have. I'm even ignoring the Pioneer Woman. I'm also ignoring a lady on Food Network who had a cherry pie recipe I had to try as soon as I left the computer. It was - I tell you truly - really bad.....not good didn't nearly describe it! So, right now I'll stick with the ones I know and hope you like them.
I thought about this one before I put it here because it uses uncooked egg whites. I do usually think twice if I use raw eggs -- some websites say no, some say yes. You probably have this one anyhow, because I have had it for a long time.
Frozen Strawberry Pie
For crust, stir together 1/2 cup flour, 1/8 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup chopped pecans and 1/4 cup melted butter. Spread evenly on flat sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes, stirring 3 or 4 times Pour into pie pan and pat into a crust. For filling, beat 1-10-oz pkg. frozen strawberries, (or 2 cups fresh) 1 cup sugar, 2 egg whites, 1 tablesp. lemon juice, 1/8 tsp. salt. Beat mixture until very thick and will hold a peak. Beat 1/2 pint whipping cream and 1 tsp. vanilla until very thick and fold into the strawberry mixture; spoon into cold pie shell, piling high, Freeze; then cover with plastic wrap. Put back in freezer , taking out a few minutes before serving
Hope you're doing well; doing the best you can in our current situation. May I leave you with this joke I saw on Facebook? I apologize in advance, but it was so funny! "I used to spin that toilet paper roll like I was on "The Wheel of Fortune". Now I turn it more like I'm cracking a safe."
Hope I'll see you next time.
