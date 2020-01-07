Whitley Co. man survived sinking of SS Leopoldville 75 years ago  

On December 24, 1944, the United States was at war. Many families went to bed knowing that fathers and sons would be absent on Christmas day. What one Whitley County family didn’t know were the grueling events that their loved one would encounter that very night.
T.J. Smith of Whitley County, born in Verne in February of 1926 to Abraham and Ada Smith, attended Poplar Creek High School where he spent his time playing basketball for the school.
At the age of 18, he decided to enter the Army amidst the fighting of World War II. Smith was still only 18 when he endured the frightening events of the sinking of the SS Leopoldville on Christmas Eve in 1944.
The Battle of the Bulge, the last major German offensive on the Western Front, had been raging for the past eight days. Reinforcements were needed and they were coming in the form of the 66th Infantry Division.
The SS Leopoldville, a Belgium passenger-ship converted into a transport, was voyaging across the English Channel when a German U-boat struck it with a torpedo five-and-a-half miles from its destination of Cherbourg, France.
According to ussfilerproject.com, chaos followed; stairs within the lower decks fell, and debris and dead bodies created obstacles for survivors. The fortunate men who were already on the higher decks reached down and hauled as many men to safety as they could.
The 66thinfrantrydivison.org reports that Leopoldville stayed afloat for two-and-a-half hours before sinking. During that time, few successful rescue attempts were made.
In fact, many areas were lightly stationed due to the Christmas holiday. In addition, ussfilerproject’s research shows that the soldiers were not trained in what to do in this situation and they couldn’t understand the orders given out by a crew who spoke foreign languages.
The escort destroyer, HMS Brilliant, and the USS PC-1225 eventually made rescue attempts. However, the 66thinfrantrydivison.org reports that “of the 2,235 American servicemen on board, approximately 515 are presumed to have gone down with the ship and another 248 died from injuries, drowning or hypothermia.”
Those who survived were not allowed to talk about the sinking of the Leopoldville. The 66thinfrantrydivison.org says that letters sent back home were censored and, after the war’s end, they were warned that their GI benefits as civilians would be canceled if any information was shared. Documents surrounding the event were not released until the 1990s.
Smith survived the sinking of the ship. Whether from following government orders or simply for his own personal reasons, Smith never described his experience in detail to any of his family members.
In fact, the family just recently made the connection when Smith’s nephew, Butch Parks, found his burial flag and other items from his service, and began doing research into his uncle’s involvement in the war.
“He never talked about the war,” said Smith’s sister, Alice Marie “Dee” Parks. “The only thing he said was that something happened on Christmas Eve and that he was going down (under the water) for the third time when someone threw a rope around him and pulled him up.”
Dee was only around 10 years old when her brother enlisted. Though Smith didn’t discuss war, Dee can recall how much he had been affected by his experience.
She said that he became very withdrawn and quiet when his service was over; she even pointed to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as a probable, but undiagnosed, cause.
One happy memory held by both Dee and Butch Parks was just how special Smith had made Christmas for so many years. When Smith had been saved during the sinking of the Leopoldville, he told his sister that he vowed to never miss another Christmas at home.
“And he never did until he passed away,” she said. Dee explained that Smith lived in Michigan, but made the drive home to Whitley County for Christmas every year without fail.
“Christmas was really, really, great when he came home,” she said. Every year, Smith took his vow a step further by fully immersing himself and his family into the joy of the season.
“We said if it didn’t move, he would probably put a bow on it,” laughed Dee. She said that her brother went all-out for the holiday and was always ready to decorate and celebrate in any way he could.
He realized that, more than anything, Christmas is a special time that we have with those who we love the most. He said he’d never take Christmas for granted again, and he never did.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.