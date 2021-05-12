WILDERNESS TRAIL TAILS: The striped and spotted skunk

Where do I start with my feelings about these beautiful creatures? As many of you know, I started my journey into being a wildlife rehabilitator because of a skunk I named Pepē (that’s her on the left in the photo), and my papaw Willard Creech who taught me to care for and love all animals. I saved my skunk column for this week because May 10, 2016 was when I rescued Pepē.
She was about a week old, eyes still closed when her entire family was accidentally run over by a tractor. Pepē was the lone survivor. I was not licensed then, but going on what my papaw taught me - I picked her up and took her home, and researched how to care for her. Then I applied to get my wildlife holders permit after finding out I had to have one to keep her because unlike the good old days when you could just care for wildlife and release it, you now have to pay the government fees to be allowed to do that, unless you’re in one of the awesome states that allow skunks to be pets. I raised Pepē, she was wonderful and we loved each other. I was her mom. I had her descented and vaccinated for rabies; although a big difference with wildlife is that even though you can get them vaccinated for rabies, if they nip someone there aren’t any laws that protect their lives like there are for domestic animals whether it occurred or not. Someone only has to SAY they got nipped and no proof has to be shown, such as in Pepe’s case.
An ex-relative made a phone call, said Pepē nipped them and Pepē was taken from me, decapitated to test for rabies (which of course came back negative), and I got her body back and have since been diagnosed with PTSD from the entire ordeal. I made a promise to Pepē that day that I would spend my life helping other orphaned and injured wildlife and do what I could to be an advocate to help give wildlife a voice like all other animals have. Because she was born a skunk, she had no laws to protect her. I went back to school and got my license to be a wildlife rehabilitator, got licensed with the USDA to teach classes with my non releasable wildlife soI can educate the public the truth about all wildlife species, and I formed the 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity corporation Wilderness TrailWildlife Center FURWIN. I’m keeping my promise to her. If you’d like to know more about Pepē, her full story is on the Facebook page PromisesForPepe. With all that said, if you find an orphaned or injured wildlife animal, please don’t keep it unless you’re licensed. It can lose its life because of your actions. Please allow me to care for it and release it back in the wild where it belongs. I don’t want another animal to lose its life because of awful humans. If you don’t live locally, go toAnimalHelpNow.org and you can find your nearest licensed wildlife rehabilitator.
There are two types of skunks in Kentucky: the Striped Skunk and the Spotted Skunk. The Striped can be found in every county in Ky, the Spotted (although it looks swirled to me) is located in Southeast Ky. There are 17 states in the US that allow a person to legally keep a striped skunk as a pet. Sadly, KY isn't one of them. Spotted Skunks have a different demeanor than Striped Skunks and don’t make good pets. So, we will keep this column as the non pet skunk information.
A Striped skunk weighs up to 12 pounds and the Spotted Skunk usually weigh less than 2 pounds (about the size of a squirrel). Both their lifespans are around 3 years in the wild, mainly because of predators such as their most common one: the Great Horned Owl. Perhaps because this owl has no sense of smell?!
All skunks are omnivores meaning they eat what humans eat. February is breeding time, which is why you may smell them a lot around that time and also see a lot on the roads, sadly. It takes 65 days to have their kits which are usually a litter of 1-7.
There are numerous behavioral differences between the two skunk species. Defensively, the Striped Skunk will raise its tail when it feels threatened, pat the ground with its forepaws, and back up rapidly as a warning to potential threats prior to spraying. If the predator doesn’t leave it will turn its body quickly, often into a u-shape, as it sprays. These skunks can spray up to 10 feet! Eastern spotted skunks, by contrast, typically perform a handstand before spraying (as shown in the photo on the right). They do this to make themselves look bigger. I think it’s kinda cute.
Now, about their spray... they have two anal scent glands that they can actually aim! They are located just inside the anus on the left and right side. But they honestly only spray as a final defense because it will take them 24 hours to get more oil made to replenish what they sprayed - and they know this. So, if you come in contact with a Striped Skunk, it will pat the ground rather hard and scoot backward with its tail straight up several times. If you make it feel like it’s life's in danger, that's when it will quickly turn in that same Ushape, aim and spray before you realize it. So if you see that first warning patting of the feet; do like the other animals of the forest and turn around and leave. If you or your pet happen to to get sprayed, tomato juice does not work. You need Dawn dish liquid, with a little baking soda and rinse with peroxide. You’re welcome!
The Spotted Skunk is protected in Kentucky, meaning it's illegal to hunt or kill them because there aren't many of them anymore. Unlike the social, urban dwellers the Striped Skunk, the Spotted Skunk lives in the forest away from people and urban areas. If you see a Spotted Skunk, take a photo if possible and note where it's located and let me know. The Ky Dept of Fish and Wildlife is trying to keep track of where they are.
Some fun facts: Skunks will attack bee hives and eat not only the honey, but the bees too! A male skunk is called a buck, a female is called a doe and a baby is a kit. Skunks have been known to run up to 10 mph! Skunks attack and kill snakes... even venomous. The Main complaint other than the smell of skunks is that they dig. But they eat the grubs out of the garden. They don’t kill farm animals, but may steal an egg. In captivity they can live up to 10 years. If you live in a state that allows them as pets, they make great ones. They use corner litter boxes and are very playful. Even as a pet they will act like they’ll use their best defense on you in playtime. Skunks are kept as pets in Europe, but they’re not allowed to have them descented and they don’t spray.
My name is Tonya Poindexter and I’m a wildlife rehabilitator licensed by the Ky Dept of Fish & Wildlife, the IWRC and the USDA. If you’d like to inquire about having us do a wildlife educational program or if you find an injured or orphaned wildlife call me at 606-231-7171, mail us at 1505Court Road London, Kentucky 40744 or go to my websiteWildernessTrailWildlifeCenter.org, visit our Facebook and Instagram to find out ways you can help or donate.
My wildlife facility, Wilderness Trail Wildlife CenterFURWIN is a 501c3 non profit charity corporation and we run strictly on donations, which you can take off your taxes. I do not get paid for what I do. I do this because I made a promise to a skunk named Pepē. Happy heavenly birthday Pepē. I’m keeping my promise!
