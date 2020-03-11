Williamsburg’s Nick Wilson survives attempt to vote him out  

Editor’s Note: Each week Sentinel-Echo Editor Erin Cox and Chris Harris with the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset will give a brief recap of the new episode of “Survivor: Winners at War” before discussing some of their own takeaways from the episode. Send us your thoughts on the episode at editor@sentinel-echo.com.
Nick Wilson of Williamsburg got plenty of screen time during last Wednesday’s episode of “Survivor” as he was one of two names thrown around to be voted out.
The episode was titled “I Like Revenge,” which thankfully Sandra does like revenge enough that Nick was spared and Tyson, one of the players Nick was looking forward to playing with most heading into this season, was sent to the Edge of Extinction.
Let’s do a quick break down of my (Erin’s) favorite episode of the season so far.
The show began at Sele’s camp as Adam started to work around camp in hopes of recovering from his disaster of telling Boston Rob the plan to vote Parvati out at the previous Tribal Council.
On Extinction Island the four Extinctioners, Amber, Natalie, Danni and Ethan, have the chance to earn a fire token by bringing 20 logs from the top of the hill on the island to the bottom before sundown. Ethan, who has battled cancer, exerted a bit too much energy and had to have medical attention, but he recovered and the other three Extinctioners climbed with him on his final lap. All four earned a fire token.
At the immunity/reward challenge Nick’s tribe Dakal again got a huge lead, much to Nick’s ability to jump from a plank and grab keys hanging by high and far away. Nick got two of the three keys. While Sele struggled to get the last key, Nick and Sarah worked on the puzzle to try to win the challenge. Apparently Nick had done the puzzle during his first time on the show, but it sure didn’t help him here.
Sele eventually got their key and Boston Rob and Michele pull off a miraculous come back win sending Nick’s Dakal tribe to Tribal Council.
Nick was in trouble. His tribe was not happy he had lost the challenge and, as Tyson said, Nick is not helpful around camp.
Everyone tells Tyson, Nick is who they are voting for, but Nick’s alliance members Yul, Wendell and Sophie assured him they were voting out Tyson.
Tony, Sarah and Sandra had agreed that Tyson needed to go because he had tried to get Sandra out during the first Tribal Council they went to. But then Tony started to talk about how Tyson is a bigger threat and would make a good shield to keep the target off of them.
Sandra said, “I love revenge but I love $2 million even more.”
At Tribal Council, Nick admitted he was the reason they were at Tribal Council that night, but assured his alliance he was sticking to the plan. He also talked about what it was like to play with people he had grown up watching and told about having a crush on Parvati when he watched her on her first season.
In the end Nick received one vote, Nick voted for Kim just in case Tyson had a hidden immunity idol and Tyson received seven votes to make him the fifth person voted to the Edge of Extinction.
Tyson bequeathed his fire token to Nick saying, “There’s a fire token from your hero, Nick.”
ERIN’S AND CHRIS’S TAKEAWAYS:
CHRIS: Whew! Close one for Nick. I honestly wasn’t sure how that one would go. It has to be kind of bittersweet as a “Survivor” fan for your fate in the game to come down to a choice between you and your “hero” from your time as a fan of the show. (Though it’s interesting that Tyson gave Nick his token ... even though I’m sure he felt Nick was working hard to stage that blindside ... even though Nick didn’t actually vote for Tyson.) Also, I’m kind of fascinated by the idea of Nick flirting with Parvati now. Can we ship them? Narvati? Pick? (No, not “Pick.” That’s just ... no.)
Losing that challenge in epic fashion by giving up your lead on the puzzle wasn’t good (especially since Nick has done that puzzle before, apparently? I didn’t remember that but just read that he had), but that happens; even the great Robfather botched his puzzle a couple weeks ago. The worse look for Nick is the perception that he doesn’t do much around camp. Thankfully, it appears he has a pretty solid alliance in place, but it wouldn’t hurt him to pull an Adam and start making a greater effort to help out (maybe not be as transparent about it as Adam, but still).
ERIN: First off, I’m not sure how much Nick’s fiancée would appreciate Nick flirting with Parvati, especially with how supportive she’s been of him being on the show twice so close together. But now with a tribe swap happening next week, maybe we’ll find out! I imagine Nick would be super shy and schoolgirl laughing if Parvati does end up on his tribe, though.
Secondly, many have survived the crash and burn at a challenge, but usually because they contribute elsewhere. Nick has to be thankful for a strong alliance this time around because he probably should have been voted out. Tyson was completely right in proposing to Tony and Sandra that the players without connections are trying to pick those with connections off one by one. If I wasn’t cheering for Nick, I probably would’ve thought the vote should’ve gone the other way.
CHRIS: Had Rob and Michele not saved their bacon on the puzzle, the Sele tribe (can’t we just call them Team Rob and Team Sandra?) would have deserved to lose due to their poor planning. No one could reach and grab those little bean bag thingies because they picked all short people! I know Rob was puzzle guy, but why not put Jeremy on that part of the challenge? He’s built better for that job, and I think a firefighter could pull that off. Instead they put poor Adam (and Denise, and Parvati) in a position to fail, expecting the vertically challenged dude to suddenly play as if he had Anthony Davis wingspan. I almost wonder if they did it so that they’d have a good excuse to vote out Adam and blame the loss on him if they’d gone to Tribal Council.
ERIN: Truly I don’t remember a time where the tribe so epically failed at choosing who would be good for each task. Like on the puzzles, I get it. Sometimes there are just puzzles that stump you. But on a task that requires you to jump off a tiny little board to reach something hanging high and far away — why wouldn’t you pick your tallest people? I guess they thought they needed their biggest people pulling the boat while swimming, but at least spare one.
CHRIS: I know that, Erin, you are a skilled and experienced hiker, and have little doubt that you would have successfully managed to get up and down that Extinction Island hill 20 times to complete the Fire Token task. I, however, was reminded of the time a year ago when I tried to hike up the mountain to reach the Natural Bridge around the Red River Gorge area because I didn’t want to do the sky lift. By the time I had gotten a third of the way up ... well, you see how Ethan looked in this episode? That was me. Clearly, I underestimated that trail (or overestimated my abilities in spite of my out-of-shapeness). Unlike me, Ethan decided to finish the job (I decided to conquer my severe acrophobia instead and just ride the sky lift before I had a heart attack). That was absolutely awesome to see, especially from a guy like Ethan who’s gone through so much, battling cancer, and my cold little heart might have grown a couple of sizes when the other Extinctioners decided to make that last leg of the trip with him. What do you think? As as a hiker, how difficult was that task?
ERIN: I tell ya, I do some hill training every once in awhile when I need a good quick workout and I can run up it about three times before I’m like, “I’m good.” So doing that 20 times… I’m not sure I would’ve made.
I did run a marathon once and as I came across the finish line, I cried. The moment of pure exhaustion mixed with accomplishment is so overwhelming and I teared up watching as each of the Extinctioners finished the task. When the three women did the last lap with Ethan, it was over for me. I should always keep tissues nearby when watching Survivor.
Check out the next episode at 8 p.m. Wednesday on CBS.
