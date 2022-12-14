London will see another “first” this weekend as Lights Over London premieres a Christmas light show.
Based on the top of the 9th Street hill, approximately 160 drones will create colorful Christmas light show unlike anything ever seen in the area before.
Labeled as “Lights Over London,” the light show will coincide with a live broadcast of Christmas music from Forcht Broadcasting’s Kool Gold 96.7 FM as well as from Town Center Park where the festivities will be centered.
The light show will begin at 8 p.m. although festivities will begin at Town Center at 6 p.m. Live music, costumed characters, food trucks and all the decorative Christmas lights and displays at Town Center will set the mood for the grand finale of the evening.
All of downtown is joining in the event. Santa Claus will be at the Santa (Gingerbread) House by Cumberland Valley National Bank from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Downtown eateries such as The Abbey, Butcher’s Pub, Sauced, and Local Honey will also be open to offer some delectables for any taste. Five food trucks will be stationed at Town Center for those wishing to stay within close proximity of the park.
Parking will be available at the parking area adjacent to Town Center, behind London Elementary School.
The drone light show will be visible from various points in downtown London, and although festivities will be centered at Town Center Park, Broad Street is another area where spectators can enjoy the view.
London Tourism Director Chris Robinson said for spectators to keep in mind that the show will be facing west. The lowest drone in the light display will be approximately 50 feet from the ground. The highest drone will be around 400 feet (equivalent to a 4-story building).
Robinson said the “first ever” drone show this Friday evening is the only such show between Lexington and Knoxville and is a unique event to the entire southeastern Kentucky region.
A map of downtown London shows the best vantage points to view the display.
