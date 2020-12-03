A Lily man wanted by Laurel County Sheriff's Office was arrested on Thursday afternoon.
William Tyler Karr, 25, was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel. The charge is for first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.
Karr was also charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant charging failure to appear in court on fourth-degree assault and a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest for theft by unlawful taking.
Karr was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.