Senator Brandon Storm, R-London, attended an event in the Capitol on behalf of his district, which is set to receive a grant from the Opioid Abatement Fund. Money will go to aid the region with drug prevention, treatment and recovery services. Lincoln County and Rockcastle County were direct benefactors of this grant.
“The opioid drug crisis has affected the entire commonwealth but especially rural southeastern and eastern Kentucky,” Storm said. “This grant will go to non-profits in both Lincoln and Rockcastle counties, who are dedicated to helping those struggling with opioid addiction and their families. These organizations work tirelessly on shoestring budgets, and these funds will go a long way to help them help those most in need.”
The Opioid Abatement Fund is the result of a massive $26 billion settlement against three drug distributors and drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, led by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The fund is overseen by the Kentucky Abatement Advisory Commission. Kentucky received $487 million of this settlement and today, $8 million of it was awarded to 24 organizations across the state specializing in drug prevention, treatment and recovery. This money will be utilized to combat the opioid drug epidemic through various programs servicing cities and towns alike across the Commonwealth.
“What the opioid epidemic has done to our communities is absolutely tragic,” Storm said. “The cycle of addiction often starts with these doctor-prescribed medications and can eventually lead to the use of illegal and exceedingly more dangerous drugs such as heroin or methamphetamine. This is a public health crisis and it has ravaged not only our communities, but many families and individual lives. I am grateful the two counties in my district received these much-needed funds. As the senator for district 21, I will continue to tirelessly advocate on this issue.”
