The rain clouds that have dominated the skies for the past two weeks finally moved on Friday evening, creating a perfect setting for the August Town Center concert series.
A large crowd gathered for Friday’s music fest, kicking off with local performers, The Worley Bros., comprised of brother Ethan and Andrew Worley and keyboardist Jordan Yaden.
The brothers performed several original songs, some of which were written when they performed as Frontier and West Wind Drive. Other selections were newer pennings as well as some crowd favorite pop and rock songs.
Little River Band took the stage at 8:30 p.m. with a large crowd gathered in chairs, blankets and on the rock walls lining the walkways of the Town Center Park while spectators drifted to the half-dozen food and drink vendors assembled in the drive between the park and London Elementary School.
Little River Band opened with a crowd favorite, “Long Way to Where I’m Going,” and performing many of their top hits — “Reminiscing,” “Night Owl,” and “Man on Your Mind.” Ending the evening of entertainment, the crowd pushed to stand in front of the stage to shake hands with band members and join in to sing “Lonesome Loser” as the finale that left the crowd cheering.
The event also served as a fundraiser for the eastern Kentucky flood victims relief fund, coordinated by The United Way of Laurel County. The local United Way pledged to match donations collected on Friday night up to $10,000. At the end of the evening, it was announced that “over $5,000” had been raised in the one-night fundraising effort — once again showing the true spirit of Kentuckians and the Laurel community.
September’s Town Concert series will feature two consecutive weekends of music. The Labor Day Weekend Bash will kick off on Saturday night, September 3 with a triple header of music that begins an hour earlier than usual. Tone Control opens the entertainment at 6 p.m., with Paint Creek starting their show at 7 p.m. My Finest Hour winds down the performances, taking the stage at 8:30 p.m.
The finale of the 2022 concert series will be on Friday, September 9 — again a triple header of local talent featuring Tyler Evans, County Wide and Sneaky Pete.
