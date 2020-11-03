It’s Election Day. Get live updates from The Sentinel-Echo at www.sentinel-echo.com and on our social media pages. Local results are gathered by our staff from our local county clerk. Statewide, congressional district and presidential election results are reported and winners declared by the Associated Press, which is a trusted election news service.
There will be only one new face on the London City Council after Tuesday's election that left two former council members choosing not to pursue another term, leaving two open seats. Those numbers may vary slightly, as mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 election date, although Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown said he only expected "a handful" of mail-in ballots to be received.
"We have to count all the ballots by the 10th. After that date, no more ballots will be accepted," Brown said.
According to unofficial numbers released by the Laurel County Clerk's office on Tuesday night, the council members taking office in January will have current members Judd Weaver, Danny Phelps, Daniel Carmack and Bobby Joe Parman returning. The other two seats will be filled by former council member Kelly Smith Greene and newcomer, Kip Jervis. Weaver was the top vote getter in the council race. The top six vote getters of the 10 candidates will fill the seats.
Those results were:
Bobby Joe Parman, 1,307; Judd Weaver, 1,448; Michael Dane Gilpin II, 891; Donnie Lee Philpot, 1,118; Danny Phelps, 1,226; Justin Young, 1,034; Kelly Smith Greene, 1,379; Matthew C. Johnson, 615; Kip Jervis, 1,327; Daniel Carmack, 1,373, and 30 write-in totals.
Greene formerly served two terms on the London City Council, but did not seek a third term, instead choosing to challenge Mayor Troy Rudder for the top seat in the city government in the Mayoral race in 2018. The next Mayoral race will be held in 2022. Mayors serve a four-year term, while the council race occurs every two years.
Laurel County Board of Education:
In the local school board races, there was an upset in the 5th District with a long-time board member being upset by the challenger.
Incumbent Charles "Bud" Stuber was defeated by opponent, Joe Karr by a margin of 1,677 votes in Tuesday's total count. Karr received 3,405 votes to Stuber's 1,728.
Current board members, Ed Jones and Jeff Lewis were unopposed in their bid to retain their seats. Jones received 3,139 votes with 45 write-in votes recorded in the District 2 race. Lewis, representing the 4th District, received 4,842 votes with 42 write-in votes.
East Bernstadt Independent Board of Education:
There were three seats up for grabs in the November election, with the top vote getters retaining their current seats on the board. In one race, voters in the East Bernstadt School District could choose two candidates - with those being current board members Mequeil Storm receiving 437 votes. The other candidate and current board member was Lucas Joyner, who received 374 votes.
The other board seat was up for grabs and pitted current board member, Trisha Stokes Mullins, against challenger Charles E. Allen. Mullins pulled out a narrow victory by only 40 votes, with 297 to Allen's 257.
Constitutional Amendments:
The Constitutional Amendment, which addressed Marcy's Law pertaining to crime victims, passed by a narrow margin in Laurel County by only 2,947 votes. The "Yes" votes totaled 13,950 on Tuesday to the "no" votes of 11,003.
The Constitutional Amendment 2 addressed terms of current circuit judges and Commonwealth Attorneys, asking voters if they believed the current six-year terms should be expanded to eight-year terms. On the local front, the "no" votes almost doubled the "yes" votes, with 8,712 voting "yes" to 16,812 rejecting the expanded terms.
Local results
London City Council (vote for six):
Bobby Joe Parman - 1,307
Judd Weaver - 1,448
Michael Dane Gilpin II - 891
Donnie Lee Philpot - 1,118
Danny Phelps - 1,226
Justin Young - 1,034
Kelly Smith Greene - 1,379
Matthew Johnson - 615
Kip Jervis - 1,327
Daniel Carmack - 1,373
Write-in - 30
East Bernstadt Independent Board of Education Member:
Mequeil Storm - 437
Lucas Joyner - 375
Write-in - 26
East Bernstadt Independent Board of Education Member:
Tricia Mullins - 297
Charles Allen - 257
Write-in - 1
Laurel County Board of Education District #2
Ed Jones - 3,139
Write-in - 45
Laurel County Board of Education District #4
Jeff Lewis - 3,842
Write-in - 42
Laurel County Board of Education District #5
Joe Karr - 3,405
Charles "Bud" Stuber - 1,728
Write-in - 22
State Senator 21st Senatorial District:
Brandon Storm, Republican - 24,242
Walter Trebolo III, Democrat - 3,581
Write in - 28
State Representative, 82nd District:
Regina Petrey Huff, Republican - 3,836
Write-ins - 57
State Representative, 85th District:
Shane Baker, Republican - 6,582
Write-in. 64
State Representative, 86th District:
Tom O'Dell Smith, Republican - 5,716
Write-ins. - 79
State Representative, 89th District:
Robert Goforth, Republican - 3,806
Mike VanWinkle, Democrat. - 1,095
Write-In - 40
State Representative, 90th District:
Derek Lewis, Republican. - 3,639
Ralph Hoskins, Democrat - 1,035
Write-in - 10
Associated Press reported results:
Republican President Donald Trump wins Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — President Donald Trump has won Republican-leaning Kentucky.
The Bluegrass State delivered its eight electoral votes for the Republican president as Trump defeated Democrat Joe Biden in Kentucky. The outcome was never in doubt, reflected by the absence of presidential campaigning in the state as both candidates focused on swing states.
Republicans have long dominated federal elections in Kentucky, including at the top of the ticket in presidential elections. No Democrat has carried Kentucky since Bill Clinton in 1996.
Trump carried Kentucky by 30 percentage points four years ago against Democrat Hillary Clinton, and his popularity remained strong in the state during his term. Kentucky’s GOP congressional delegation remained steadfast in supporting Trump, mirroring the president’s popularity with their constituents.
GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell wins 7th term in Kentucky
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky.
McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the longest-serving Republican Senate leader in history.
The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath in the election Tuesday. McGrath is a retired Marine combat pilot who challenged him as a political outsider.
McConnell touted his leadership post as a political asset for Kentucky. As Trump’s top ally on Capitol Hill, McConnell led efforts to defend Trump during his impeachment acquittal in the Senate. He also worked with Trump on a tax overhaul and orchestrated Senate confirmation of more than 200 judicial appointments by the Republican president, including Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
It was McGrath’s second loss since 2018, when she was defeated in a congressional race.
GOP US Rep. Harold Rogers wins 21st term in Kentucky
Republican U.S. Rep. Harold Rogers defeated Democratic challenger Matthew Ryan Best on Election Tuesday to win his 21st term in the Appalachian area of southeastern Kentucky.
Rogers is Kentucky’s longest-serving politician in congress, having represented the state’s 5th district since 1981. He currently serves as the dean of the Kentucky’s congressional delegation, which includes five Republicans and one Democrat.
