KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE — The Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program at Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (LMU-DCOM) received Candidacy for Accreditation status by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE). The program at LMU-Knoxville (9731 Cogdill Road) will welcome its inaugural class May 18, 2021.
“We are proud to have received candidacy for accreditation from CAPTE. This is a significant achievement and a testament to the hard work our faculty and staff have poured into developing this innovative program,” said Associate Professor and Program Director Dr. Kellee Harper-Hanigan. “As we welcome our inaugural class, our students can feel confident that they are receiving the high-quality training that will prepare them to become qualified physical therapists to meet the health care needs of their communities.”
The DPT program is one of several graduate-level health professions programs to be added to LMU’s educational offerings. The full-time, 36-month program offers a thoughtfully organized curriculum designed to integrate traditional didactic educational content with contemporary clinical experiences that emphasize the importance of evidence-based and patient-centered care.
LMU offers three pathways of entry to the DPT program. Freshmen can enter the “3+3” or GPA (Guaranteed Professional Admission) program, an accelerated academic track that enables students to complete their Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Physical Therapy degrees in six years, as opposed to the traditional seven years. Current LMU students and transfer students from other institutions may also enter the program after completing the prerequisite coursework. For those who have already completed their bachelor’s degree, but want to pursue a Doctor of Physical Therapy, they can do so without having to take the Graduate Record Examination (GRE).
Students at LMU-Knoxville have a unique opportunity for interprofessional education with other LMU health care professional programs including osteopathic medicine, occupational therapy and physician assistant programs. In addition, the state-of-the-art facilities include a human cadaver laboratory and multiple high-fidelity medical simulation learning spaces. For more information on the LMU DPT program visit:www.LMUnet.edu/dpt.
Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine is located on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, with an additional location at LMU-Knoxville. LMU-DCOM is an integral part of LMU’s values-based learning community and is dedicated to preparing the next generation of osteopathic physicians to provide health care in the often underserved region of Appalachia and beyond. For more information about LMU-DCOM, call 1.800.325.0900, ext. 7082, email dcom@LMUnet.edu, or visit us online at http://med.LMUnet.edu.
