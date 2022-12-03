The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recognized seven London city officials for their achievements in city governance. KLC presented Councilmember Kelly Greene with a Level III Master of City Governance award. KLC also presented London Planning and Zoning Commission Member Carolyn Adams with a Level II Excellence in City Governance award. In addition, KLC presented City Clerk Marcy Berry, Fire Chief Carl Hacker, City Attorney Larry Bryson, and Planning and Zoning Commissioners Berry Cupp and Donnie Philpot with Level I Achievement in City Governance awards.
KLC administers the City Officials Training Center, a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.
“City officials are always striving to do what is best for their community,” said KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney. “Continuing education is just one of the ways they ensure the city is operating efficiently. We are grateful that KLC can provide the City Officials Training Center. We appreciate the hundreds of people who participate in the program every year. The hard work done by these London city officials is a testament to their dedication.”
The Level I Achievement in City Governance award requires a city official to attend a minimum of 30 hours of approved training with one hour of ethics training.
The Level II Excellence in City Governance award requires a city official to attend a minimum of 60 hours of approved training with two hours of ethics training.
The Level III Master of City Governance award requires a city official to attend a minimum of 90 hours of approved training with three hours of ethics training.
