Local gym using Bingo contest to reward faithful members

COVID-19 has forced gyms to close, and staying fit can be hard when a favorite workout routine isn’t an option. However, for members at Crossfit Hardcharger, the worst part of the temporary closure has been the inability to be with one another.
Crossfit Hardcharger is a small gym in London that Jake and Caitlin Floyd opened in 2016. Since then, it has grown into a group of over a hundred members.
For those at Hardcharger, going to the gym is about more than working out; it’s about the everyday connection and camaraderie that comes with it. Caitlin said her gym’s members feel more like a family, and that’s what makes it unique.
Unfortunately, the gym has already faced many trials this year. In January, one coach, Neechie Hurley’s, parents lost everything in a house fire. The gym responded by coming together and hosting a community event that raised money to help them in their time of need.
Then, in February, the gym experienced the sudden loss of one of its founding members. For many, it was heartbreaking and this time they came together to mourn the loss of a dear friend.
Last month, things didn’t get easier. The gym shut its doors in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In such hard times, the gym’s natural response is to regroup and support each other.
“We’re a family and we rely on each other,” said Caitlin. “That’s what made it a little more difficult in this situation is that we can’t physically come together for the first time in the four years that we’ve been open.”
Caitlin admitted that she’s uncertain when the gym will be able to reopen but the month of April is likely out of the question. She said that members had every reason to pause their payments because of it, but that very few of them did.
“Almost everyone has chosen to stick with us... it means the world to us,” said Caitlin. She explained that it will ensure that the gym can reopen as soon as possible.
Caitlin also noticed an increase in posts on the gym’s private Facebook page. She realized that this was their way of recreating the sense of connection that binds them so close together when times get hard.
She wanted to do something to encourage that and to show appreciation for everyone willing to keep paying them during such an uncertain time.
After brainstorming with her husband, the two created a “BINGO challenge” for the members. The Bingo board includes items like “share a book that you’re reading” and “workout four days in a week.”
The items are a mix of things that promote both physical and overall health. They’re meant to motivate and help connect members. There are even squares that encourage actions that help other small businesses, like sharing a picture of a local takeout meal.
The prizes for the challenge were also bought by Caitlin and Jake from other local small businesses, including some owned by gym members.
“One thing that brings small business owners together is the fragility of what we do,” explained Caitlin. “No matter what you planned for as an owner, this is something that no one could have prepared for.”
They hope that this challenge will be able to provide some relief to those other business owners while being fun and rewarding for their faithful members.
No matter what happens in these next few months, Caitlin believes that Crossfit Hardcharger will continue to be resilient.
“We’re still figuring out ways to come together as a community,” she said, “just not in person.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.