BEREA — More than 470 Berea College students were named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List. A student is named to the Dean's List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
Chima Amaechi of London (40743)
Amanda Barton of Woodbine (40771)
Mary Covell of London (40741)
Samuel Garr of Corbin (40702)
Johnnie Gray of Flat Lick (40935)
Ally Hicks of Manchester (40962)
Holly Hudson of Corbin (40701)
allie Powers of Frakes (40940)
Abigail Sell of Corbin (40701)
Berea, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor, and service. Supported by Berea's No-Tuition Promise, Berea College admits only academically promising students with limited economic resources, primarily from Appalachia. All students must work 10 hours or more weekly, earning money for books, room and board. The College's motto "God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth," speaks to its inclusive character, and the quality of its programs ensures that graduates from Berea go on to distinguish themselves and the College in many fields.
