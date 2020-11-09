Tuesday was Election Day across America, but it was also a major roundup of illicit drugs, with 10 people being arrested through drug investigations in the southern section of the county.
The investigations were conducted at residences off Bolton Ridge Road and Foley Road. Investigators found meth, Suboxone, and marijuana along with scales, meth pipes, needles, needles loaded with meth, spoons with meth residue, and baggies.
Two individuals were arrested off Bolton Ridge Road as part of the investigation. Those were:
• Beckie Lee Henson, 36, of Bolton Ridge Rd., Corbin - charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Larry Crosslin, 50, of Bolton Ridge Rd., London - charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eight others were arrested off Foley Road and were:
• James E. Young, 34, of Woods Point Rd., Corbin - charged with third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.
• Rondall Lee Cox, 43, of Bylery Rd., Corbin - charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Abraham Flannelly, 25, of South Highway 25, Williamsburg - charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Flannelly, 25, of Highway 25, Williamsburg - charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Donald R. Brown, 33, of Moore Hill Road, Corbin - charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged on a Whitley District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court.
• Mary Ellen Brown, 53, of Oak Grove Church Rd., Corbin - charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James F. Taylor, Jr., 51, of South Highway 1223, Corbin - charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Steven Lewis, 33, of Foley Rd., Corbin - charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
All 10 individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Investigators for the Laurel County Sheriff's office included: Lieut. Chris Edwards, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed, and Deputy Allen Turner.
